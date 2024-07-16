Invesco Global Consulting Reach your target client in order to generate organic growth
Wealth managers can facilitate long-term organic growth by finding their ideal client and developing a value proposition that helps create relationships.
We have found that understanding why RFPs fail – such as inaccurate responses or lack of client insight – is a key step to success.
These four core principles serve as a framework built to help financial professionals communicate more effectively and build trust with plan sponsors: positive, plausible, plainspoken, and personal.
Crafting clear, concise, and compelling answers begins with using the right words and phrases.
In today's competitive landscape, successfully navigating RFPs is, in our view, crucial for securing business opportunities. Despite the complexity and often daunting nature of RFPs with an increasing volume of work, we believe mastering the art of effective responses is more important than ever. We have found that the key to success often lies in understanding why RFPs fail.
To address these challenges, Invesco Global Consulting teamed up with RFP expert Marina Edwards and communication specialist Maslansky + Partners with the goal of empowering you with strategies to help transform your next RFP into a winnable opportunity. Invesco Global Consulting's program, "The Art of the Answer," seeks to help you learn more about the biggest RFP challenges, understanding the anatomy of an answer, how to craft clear, concise, and compelling answers, and four key principes of credible communication.
To learn more from Marina Edwards and Gary DeMoss, watch “The Art of the Answer.” webcast replay now.
