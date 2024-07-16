Practice Management

The Art of the Answer

July 16, 2024
Invesco Global Consulting
Invesco Global Consulting
Key takeaways
Biggest RFP¹ challenges
1

We have found that understanding why RFPs fail – such as inaccurate responses or lack of client insight – is a key step to success.

4 universal communication principles
2

These four core principles serve as a framework built to help financial professionals communicate more effectively and build trust with plan sponsors: positive, plausible, plainspoken, and personal.

Using the right language
3

Crafting clear, concise, and compelling answers begins with using the right words and phrases. 

In today's competitive landscape, successfully navigating RFPs is, in our view, crucial for securing business opportunities. Despite the complexity and often daunting nature of RFPs with an increasing volume of work, we believe mastering the art of effective responses is more important than ever. We have found that the key to success often lies in understanding why RFPs fail.

To address these challenges, Invesco Global Consulting teamed up with RFP expert Marina Edwards and communication specialist Maslansky + Partners with the goal of empowering you with strategies to help transform your next RFP into a winnable opportunity. Invesco Global Consulting's program, "The Art of the Answer," seeks to help you learn more about the biggest RFP challenges, understanding the anatomy of an answer, how to craft clear, concise, and compelling answers, and four key principes of credible communication.

To learn more from Marina Edwards and Gary DeMoss, watch “The Art of the Answer.” webcast replay now.

  • 1

    A request for proposal (RFP) is a project announcement posted publicly by an organization indicating that bids for contractors to complete the project are sought.

