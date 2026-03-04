Broaden a portfolio with equal weight



Chris Dahlin

Factor & Core Equity Strategist, ETFs and Indexed Strategies

Broadening stock performance

After three years of persistently narrow market leadership driven by large-cap growth and technology investments, a noticeable shift has begun this year. Stock performance is starting to extend across a broader swath of the market.1



This recent broadening of equity returns may reflect several forces: accelerating economic growth, more attractive valuations in long-overlooked segments, and AI-related productivity gains beginning to materialize for smaller companies that have invested heavily in these capabilities over the last few years. On that last point, when asked recently about the prospect of an AI bubble, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted that a telltale sign would be if the conversation — and the benefits — remained focused solely on tech firms. He emphasized that AI’s advantages must diffuse more evenly across industries for the current boom to avoid taking on bubble-like characteristics. The AI benefits may be starting to accrue more broadly.

Broaden portfolio with equal weight

For investors seeking to broaden portfolio exposures beyond megacap growth and technology, equal-weight strategies offer an effective approach.2 Equal-weight portfolios allocate identically across all constituents, naturally delivering wider exposures than traditional market-cap-weighted approaches, which concentrate heavily in the largest names.

RSP: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

For example, RSP, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, had a combined 17.3% weight in technology and communication services, compared with 44.7% in the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index, as of January 31. Instead, RSP tilts more toward sectors such as industrials, materials, health care, and financials — areas that may benefit if economic growth continues to broaden market leadership.

RSPA: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

Income-focused investors may want to consider RSPA, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF, which pairs exposure to the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index with an active options-based income overlay designed to enhance yield and potentially provide downside mitigation.

Regardless of an investor’s growth or income objective, RSP or RSPA may offer a solution for those seeking to capitalize on the potential for wider market participation.

1 RSP has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 5.45% NAV year-to-date.

2 Source: Bloomberg, LP, as Jan. 31, 2026

