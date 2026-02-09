ETF ideas for five key 2026 investment themes

As our global market strategists look ahead to 2026, they believe the conditions are in place for global stock markets to further advance. Here are their five key investment themes for 2026 and the ETFs that may align with them.

1. Improved growth, broader participation

This lays the case for greater market participation down the capitalization spectrum and for cyclically-oriented sectors. RSP, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, may benefit from the broadening of market performance. It maintains equal exposure across names in the S&P 500.

2. Reduce AI concentration risks

Segments of the artificial intelligence theme have become a little stretched, but a clear catalyst for consolidation remains unclear. We prefer rebalancing to manage concentration. One potential solution: Revenue weighting, which can be a simple, effective tool to get broad market exposure at lower valuations and with less concentration. Consider RWL, the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF.

3. Lower policy rates

This would likely mean a steeper yield curve and a weaker dollar, so investors may want to step out of cash into ultrashort. GSY, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, offers additional yield beyond cash, US Treasury bills, and money market funds without taking on significantly more interest rate risk.

4. Growth outside the US

Our strategists expect a weaker US dollar and growth outside of the US to support non-US assets. A high dispersion in the opportunities across international stocks may present a favorable backdrop for momentum investing. Consider IDMO, the Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF, which tracks the S&P World Ex-U.S. Momentum Index.1

5. Private credit offers diversification

A more benign risk environment, better growth, and stable inflation, coupled with easier US monetary policy, are the typical conditions where private credit has performed well. BKLN, the Invesco Senior Loan ETF, provides exposure to senior loans, which have been highly correlated to private credit.2

Get our 2026 ETF investing ideas guide and more information about the ETFs mentioned below this video.

Important Information

1 The S&P World Ex-U.S. Momentum Index is designed to measure the performance of securities in developed markets, excluding the US and South Korea, that exhibit persistence in their relative performance.

2 Source: Bloomberg L.P. and CDLI as of September 30, 2025, the latest data available. The correlation between the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI) and the Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index is 0.84 since the CDLI inception on Sept. 30, 2015. The CDLI is an asset-weighted index of directly originated middle market loans that was created to help investors better understand direct lending characteristics and benchmark manager performance. The Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 largest facilities in the US leveraged loan market. Index constituents are market-value weighted, subject to a single loan facility weight cap of 2%.

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. An investment cannot be made into an index.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

The opinions expressed are those of Invesco and are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

