Title

Opportunities in commodities amid volatility

Speaker

Kathy Kriskey

Head of Alternatives Product Strategy

Right now, commodities are being driven by fast‑moving catalysts that continue to create compelling opportunities across the sector. Supply‑chain realignments, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and technical market drivers are introducing pockets of near‑term volatility, but they may also offer attractive entry points. Taken together, these factors reinforce the case for commodities as both a long‑term strategic allocation and a source of tactical opportunity.

Gold: Supportive long-term momentum

In precious metals, gold has been consolidating around the $5,000‑per‑ounce level following a sharp pullback,1 yet the broader trend remains constructive. China’s central bank logged its fifteenth consecutive month of gold purchases in January, and regulators continue encouraging institutions to limit or reduce exposure to US Treasuries.

Importantly, markets largely view the recent correction as a healthy consolidation within an ongoing uptrend, with long‑term drivers —like persistent central‑bank buying, gradual de‑dollarization, and consistent safe‑haven demand — all still firmly in place.

Energy: Volatility from US-Iran negotiations

Energy markets remain headline‑driven as investors follow developments in US–Iran negotiations. With diplomacy uncertain, markets have shifted into a wait‑and‑see mode, pricing in the risk that tensions could rise if talks stall. The US has increased its military presence in the region, contributing to the spike in crude volatility seen in early February. Meanwhile, India’s pivot away from Russian crude toward greater cooperation with the US could tighten Western oil markets. Still, Russian seaborne exports remain resilient, supported by strong Chinese demand.

Base metals: Seasonal lag tempers long-term bulls

Across base metals, volatility persists, but the medium‑term outlook is still constructive. Temporary softness from Chinese buyers is cyclical, not structural, and key demand drivers like electrification, grid expansion, and infrastructure upgrades — remain intact, with renewed strength expected once activity normalizes after the Lunar New Year.

PDBC: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

DBB: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Given these dynamics, commodities continue to play an important role in diversified portfolios. Investors may want to consider Invesco’s commodity ETFs — particularly PDBC, a broad‑based strategy offering exposure to energy, metals, and agriculture, and DBB, Invesco’s industrial metals fund.

