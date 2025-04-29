How to communicate effectively

The challenge: It’s not what you say, it’s what they hear®

Effective communication is, in our view, crucial for successful interactions, both personal and professional. When communication breaks down, misunderstandings can lead to frustration and missed opportunities. The words you use can significantly impact how your message is received and understood. This means not only conveying clear information but also ensuring the audience accurately interprets and understands the intended meaning

Our solution:

Our program, “Message Received,” is designed to teach you how to meet two key requirements of successfully landing your message: the substance, or what you say, and the structure of how you say it.

1. Top 10 words and phrases to “use” and “lose”

Words matter. We conducted surveys and focus groups with investors. Some of their answers were surprising. One example: We asked investors, “Which interests you more--"minimize my losses" or "maximize my gains"? "Maximize my gains" was the clear winner.1

2. Your client’s and your communication style

Structuring a conversation based on the DISC profile of the other person is, in our view, essential for effective communication and relationship building. The DISC model is designed to help you determine a person’s behavioral style based on four categories, Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Compliance. Each has unique communication preferences. We share a sample client conversation for use during down markets based on these styles.

3. Bring it all together: Craft your message and approach

Thoughtfully considering the meaning behind the words (substance) of your message as well as "flexing" to adapt the structure and approach to your client’s personality may help reduce miscommunication and may improve the connection you make with your clients.

