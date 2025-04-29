Practice Management

How to communicate effectively

Invesco Global Consulting
Invesco Global Consulting
Message Received
Key takeaways
The challenge
1

It’s not what you say, it’s what they hear.® That is, in our experience, important to keep in mind in order to help avoid frustration and missed opportunities.

Our solution
2

Learn words to “use” and “lose” and how to talk to your clients in a way that is based on their unique preferences.

Our program
3

The “Message Received” program is designed to help ensure that your messages land the right way with your clients  -- or any audience

The challenge: It’s not what you say, it’s what they hear®

Effective communication is, in our view, crucial for successful interactions, both personal and professional. When communication breaks down, misunderstandings can lead to frustration and missed opportunities. The words you use can significantly impact how your message is received and understood. This means not only conveying clear information but also ensuring the audience accurately interprets and understands the intended meaning 

Our solution:

Our program, “Message Received,” is designed to teach you how to meet two key requirements of successfully landing your message: the substance, or what you say, and the structure of how you say it.

1. Top 10 words and phrases to “use” and “lose”
Words matter. We conducted surveys and focus groups with investors. Some of their answers were surprising. One example: We asked investors, “Which interests you more--"minimize my losses" or "maximize my gains"? "Maximize my gains" was the clear winner.1

2. Your client’s and your communication style
Structuring a conversation based on the DISC profile of the other person is, in our view, essential for effective communication and relationship building. The DISC model is designed to help you determine a person’s behavioral style based on four categories, Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Compliance. Each has unique communication preferences. We share a sample client conversation for use during down markets based on these styles. 

3. Bring it all together: Craft your message and approach
Thoughtfully considering the meaning behind the words (substance) of your message as well as "flexing" to adapt the structure and approach to your client’s personality may help reduce miscommunication and may improve the connection you make with your clients. 

Learn more

  • Read the “Message received” program overview.

 

  • 1

    Source: national survey in 2011 by Invesco Global Consulting of 800 investors who typically invest in mutual funds, aged 26-64 years. 50% with income > $100k, 71% with investable assets > $100k, 100% working with financial professionals.

Total Client Experienceᵀᴹ — Invesco Total CX

It's all part of our focus on you. Invesco Total CX is a powerful all-in-one platform that is designed to empower you to achieve greater possibilities for your clients, business, and portfolios.

success failure

Start the conversation.

To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here. 

Start the conversation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.