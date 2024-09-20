Solutions

Portfolio Solutions – Turn our expertise into your edge

September 20, 2024
Invesco solutions
Invesco Solutions
An ariel view shows four competitive rowers in a boat collaborating their oar movement for smooth, efficient movement through a body of water.
Key takeaways
Strengthen your investment process
1

Leverage our expertise to help you craft portfolios that sync your clients wealth plan and purpose.

Scale your growth
2

Save time and gain efficiency by using our proprietary framework, asset class views, and portfolio management tools.

Draw from a range of solutions
3

Choose a portfolio solution that best fits the needs of your practice.

Scale your business with us

Save time and gain efficiency by partnering with Invesco on one of our portfolio solutions that best fits the needs of your practice.

Portfolio consultations

A personalized analysis that provides actionable, objective takeaways along with portfolio construction services that leverage Invesco’s model portfolio frameworks to arrive at asset allocations that fit your unique needs. These portfolios are delivered via Invesco Vision reports.

Benefits:

  • Unbiased investment recommendations
  • Help in identifying unintended risks
  • Tailored to your needs
  • Personalized report detailing investment suggestions
  • Full control of ongoing portfolio management

Prebuilt model portfolios

A wide array of prebuilt multi-manager portfolios that target specific levels of risk. These portfolios can be implemented on a wide range of platforms, including turnkey asset management programs (TAMPs) and home offices, as well as via subscription.

Benefits:

  • Continuous reporting and client support — fact sheets, trade rationales, and performance commentaries
  • Cost-efficient with no overlay fees
  • Open architecture — built with both Invesco and non-Invesco products
  • 5+ years of proven track record
  • Defined investment process to assist with regulatory scrutiny

Custom model portfolios

An ongoing, full-service partnership with Invesco. We help you build co-branded, custom model portfolios and maintain them with continual investment management, operations, and marketing support. These custom model portfolios can be advisor-traded or can be outsourced to third-party wealth technology platforms.

Benefits:

  • Co-branded materials with your firm name and logos
  • Co-developed open architecture portfolios designed with our Invesco Solutions team
  • Continuous reporting and client support — fact sheets, trade rationales, and performance commentaries
  • Cost-efficient with no overlay fees
  • Defined investment process to assist with regulatory scrutiny

Learn more

Read about our portfolio solutions that can leave you with more time for what matters most.

 

Download flyer

Related insights