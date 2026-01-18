Renewed potential for real estate investors in 2026

Real estate Why private real estate lending is growing
With stabilizing property values, rebounding transactions, and significant loan maturities, now may be the time to consider private real estate lending.
As 2026 begins, listed real estate offers a compelling combination of improving fundamentals, attractive valuations, and sector-specific opportunities. A supportive macro backdrop, restrained development pipelines, and accelerating growth expectations provide a favorable setting for active managers seeking to capitalize on valuation gaps and structural themes. While dispersion across property types remains, the overall outlook for REITs is constructive, with potential for both income and capital appreciation as markets normalize.
Economic resilience and easing financial conditions are creating a supportive environment for real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 2026.
Trading at a discount to stocks, REITs offer a potential buying opportunity because of narrow valuation gaps that have historically occurred during recovery cycles.
Data centers, residential, and self storage offer strong structural tailwinds, in our view, and are trading at discounts. Health care shows a premium due to demographic demand. Office remains challenged.
Forecasts point to above-average funds from operations (FFO) growth of about 6.5% in 2026.1
With stabilizing property values, rebounding transactions, and significant loan maturities, now may be the time to consider private real estate lending.
Discover the fundamentals of a 1031 exchange with five short videos. Learn key concepts and components to potentially help support and educate clients regarding these transactions.
Income-generating real estate investment trusts (REITs) tend to demonstrate resilience and often perform well following interest rate cuts. Here’s why
Cash flow is the net amount of cash and cash equivalents generated by a business.
A discount measures how much less one stock (or index) is trading compared with another stock (or index).
Dispersion measures the degree of uncertainty, and thus risk, associated with a particular security or investment portfolio.
The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index is a free-float adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of US equity REITs.
Funds from operations (FFO) is a key financial metric for real estate investment trusts (REITs) that measures operating performance by adjusting net income to better reflect cash flow, primarily by adding back real estate depreciation and amortization and removing gains/losses from property sales.
