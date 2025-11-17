Rethinking strategic allocations to private real estate debt and equity

Invesco Insurance Podcast
In a market environment recently defined by volatility and shifting macro conditions, private real estate continues to stand out as a strategic allocation for institutional portfolios. This insight explores how combining private real estate equity and debt can offer durable income potential, risk mitigation, and diversification benefits. To read the full report, “Private real estate: Navigating volatility through durable, strategic allocations to equity and debt.”
Private real estate investments — both equity and debt — have historically demonstrated low correlations with public markets, making them valuable diversifiers.1 Invesco Real Estate’s research shows that even during periods of market stress these assets have delivered attractive levels of income and are further enhanced through tax efficient structures such as REITS.2 Historically, bottoms in real estate equity valuations are preceded by a loosening of commercial real estate lending standards, which we have been loosening since 2023. We believe this shift in credit conditions and asset prices shapes a compelling reason to re-evaluate allocations to real estate. For more information about the benefits of private real estate, read “The historical benefits of US private real estate.”
While private real estate equity focuses on total return and capital appreciation, private real estate debt strategies emphasize income generation and downside mitigation. In our opinion, together, they form a balanced allocation that can enhance portfolio resilience.
Incorporating private real estate into a traditional 60/40 portfolio has historically shown potential to increase yield, reduce volatility, and improve risk-adjusted returns. A 20% allocation — split between private real estate equity and debt — can make a meaningful difference in portfolio efficiency.
Explore the full paper to dive deeper into the data, strategies, and portfolio applications of private real estate equity and debt “Private real estate: Navigating volatility through durable, strategic allocations to equity and debt.”
In today’s environment, we believe properties with income growth that’s less tied to the business cycle are best positioned to outperform.
Information is provided as of September 2025 and sourced from Invesco unless otherwise noted.
Correlations measure the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two financial assets or variables.
There may be material differences in the investment goals, liquidity needs, and investment horizons of individual and institutional investors. Investors should consult with a financial professional regarding their own situation and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax professional for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
Proxy Information: US aggregate is represented by the Bloomberg US aggregate bond index. US equities are represented by the S&P 500 index. The private real estate equity is represented by the NCREIF ODCE net total return index. The private real estate debt is represented by the Gilberto-Levy high yield real estate debt index.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
The Giliberto-Levy High-Yield Real Estate Debt Index is the first and only third-party measure to monitor high-yield commercial mortgage debt performance for high-yield loans, such as mezzanine loans, preferred equity and "B" notes.
The Bloomberg US Bond Aggregate Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US investment-grade, fixed-rate bond market.
The NFI-ODCE TR index is a capitalization-weighted, gross of fee, time-weighted return index.
NCREIF data reflects the returns of a blended portfolio of institutional quality real estate and does not reflect the use of leverage or the impact of management and advisory fees.
Alternative investment products, including hedge funds and private equity, involve a high degree of risk, often engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, often charge high fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for hedge funds and private equity, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.
Investments in real estate-related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents, or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small- and mid-cap companies, and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of September 2025. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
