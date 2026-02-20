Supreme Court decision unlikely to end US tariffs

The core legal challenge centered around the President’s power to impose tariffs under the IEEPA. While the IEEPA permits a sitting President to “regulate” imports during a national emergency, it doesn’t explicitly authorize tariffs as a means to do so. Also, since tariffs are a tax — and the Constitution assigns taxing authority to Congress — the executive branch’s use of tariffs under the IEEPA raised serious legal questions.

How markets have reacted

The ruling was largely anticipated. Prediction markets had consistently projected a low probability that IEEPA tariffs would be upheld, especially after the Supreme Court expressed skepticism over their legality during oral arguments last November.

Although the ruling was mostly priced into financial markets, initial reactions were as expected but may only prove temporary:

US small caps jumped as reduced supply-chain uncertainty may potentially support profit margins. 2

Non-US stocks rallied, particularly in export-heavy economies sensitive to US trade policy, such as Canada, Mexico, and countries across Asia.

US Treasury yield curve steepened as long-term rates rose, likely reflecting improved growth expectations and fiscal pressure from potential loss of tariff revenue.

US dollar weakened due to the steepening of the yield curve and the possibility that lower tariff rates could put less upward pressure on inflation, allowing the Federal Reserve to continue lowering interest rates.

Since the market had largely anticipated the ruling, these initial moves appear to be knee-jerk reactions to headlines rather than true signals of fundamental change in the global economic landscape.

Our outlook on the situation

Despite the Court striking down IEEPA tariffs, overall US tariff levels are unlikely to decline substantially. Other statutes grant the President broad authority to impose tariffs, meaning those previously enacted under the IEEPA could simply be reimposed under different legal frameworks (see chart below). This is why the markets’ initial reaction to the ruling may ultimately be short-lived.