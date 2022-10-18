DC retirement income study: Connecting savings with income

Connecting savings with income

Invesco’s 2022 retirement income study reflects on the pressing need to help participants turn their defined contribution plan savings, into long-term retirement income.

Together with Greenwald Research, we connected with 118 plan sponsors and consultants, and over 1,000 DC plan participants in the US – all working for large employers – through online surveys, in-depth interviews, and virtual focus groups.

We examined how participants think about retirement income in general, and the types of in-plan solutions and resources most attractive among different employee demographics.

Our first key insight takes a closer look at how plan sponsors can better connect participants’ lifelong savings with income in retirement.

By offering retirement income benefits – and encouraging participants to stay in the plan when they retire – plan sponsors can help ease the transition into retirement.

In fact, 77% of plan sponsors in our survey preferred participants stay in the plan when they retired.

However, more work needs to be done. While half of plan sponsors say they actively encouraged participants to stay in the plan, only 28% of participants were unsure if it was even allowed, including three in 10 Gen X and baby boomers.

If specific investments were available to help them create a regular stream of retirement income, nine in 10 participants would stay in their DC plan when they retired.

Understandably, plan sponsors have been cautious and slow to adopt retirement income solutions.

51% wanted more guidance on current regulations, and 65% needed more information on retirement income solutions currently available.

Yet almost all participants would view their employer favorably if they added specific retirement income solutions to the plan.

With 83% of participants expecting their DC plans to be their largest source of income in retirement, plan sponsors have a significant opportunity to help participants of all ages along their planning journey.

To learn more about the findings from our 2022 DC retirement income research study, visit our website, or contact your Invesco DC professional.

