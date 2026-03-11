What is Solana, and why does this digital asset matter?

Real estate The historical benefits of US private real estate
Its history of attractive long-term return potential and income potential reinforces private real estate's place in today's portfolios.
This blockchain-based infrastructure platform offers a scalable foundation for fast, low-fee transactions.
Cryptographic timestamping layered on a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism enables parallel processing.
Solana's vibrant ecosystem supports decentralized finance, Non-Fungible Tokens, gaming, payments, and more.
All digital assets aren’t created equal. Solana (SOL), like bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), represents a step forward in the evolution of this innovative technology. Similarly, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF (QSOL) is the latest differentiated offering in our suite of digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs). The Solana blockchain, supported by its native cryptocurrency, SOL, is built for speed and scalability. Developers and consumers are only beginning to realize the business and societal applications. What is Solana, and where could it be heading? Why do we believe its future looks bright?
*The Fund is not registered, does not intend to register, or will be required to register, as investment companies under the Investment Company Act; therefore, investors will not be provided any protections under such Act.
Solana is a blockchain-based infrastructure platform designed to deliver fast, low-cost, and scalable transactions. It records activity on a decentralized ledger that’s maintained across a global network of independent participants. A consistent and transparent source of truth, this shared ledger serves as the central authority. It’s secured and supported by participants who stake SOL to help validate activity and maintain the system’s integrity. You can think of Solana as a global computer controlled by everyone involved for the benefit of everyone involved.
Solana builds on the concepts that bitcoin and Ethereum introduced while aiming to improve speed, efficiency, and usability. Its expanding developer community is creating applications ranging from digital payments and decentralized finance (DeFi) to consumer-facing tools and new categories for digital experiences.
Solana, built for performance, reliability, and broader use, represents the next generation of blockchain.
Solana, like other decentralized blockchains, relies on consensus to validate transactions. When a user initiates a transaction involving a physical asset, cryptocurrency, medical record, or some other piece of information, it’s sent to the network’s independent validators. These validators review the activity and confirm its legitimacy. Confirmed transactions are grouped into a block, which is then added to the chain. This is the origin of the term “blockchain.”
Solana differs from earlier networks in how it establishes the order of activity. It combines Proof of Stake (PoS) and a unique time-keeping method called Proof of History (POH). Proof of History is a cryptographic timestamping system that establishes a sequence of events. Each event is linked to the one before it, producing a historical record that any participant can verify. Validators no longer need to determine the order of events, so the Solana network can process many transactions at the same time.
Events placed in a verifiable sequence are handed to validators who stake SOL to help secure the network. Validators propose and confirm new blocks and receive rewards for good performance. Those who act poorly or fail to meet requirements may be penalized. This incentive structure supports the network’s reliable and efficient operation.
Solana represents the next step in an evolution that began with the bitcoin blockchain and continued with Ethereum.
Solana supports a growing range of applications as the network continues to expand. Since its launch, it has developed into an active ecosystem spanning finance, digital assets, consumer tools, and real-world applications. A few examples include:
Decentralized finance
DeFi refers to apps and protocols that let people lend, borrow, trade, or access finance services without traditional intermediaries such as banks or brokers. On Solana, low fees and near-instant settlement help support a more accessible and efficient financial experience for users around the world.
Gaming and digital experiences
Games often require rapid, frequent interactions. Solana’s speed and low costs are attractive to developers building interactive experiences, digital ownership systems, or reward‑based models. Players can keep control of their in‑game assets and participate in game economies that function smoothly without noticeable delays.
Payments and remittances
Solana can facilitate fast and low‑cost transfers of value, including stablecoins pegged to traditional fiat currencies to maintain a steady price. This may make Solana practical for sending payments or remittances internationally, where conventional methods may be slower or more expensive.
Solana may continue to help expand blockchain’s practical applications. The highway analogy highlights its speed, yet the network’s appeal also comes from its lower transaction costs, broad scalability, and growing developer activity. These features together help position Solana as a network capable of supporting broader real-world adoptions.
Fast transaction processing
Solana is designed to confirm transactions in milliseconds, allowing thousands to be processed at the same time. This real-time responsiveness means using apps, sending payments, and interacting with on-chain financial tools all happens instantly. This level of performance can be especially valuable for applications that require constant activity or high throughput.
Low transaction costs
The network’s efficiency helps keep costs minimal. Because Solana can process such large volumes of activity quickly and with minimal overhead, fees remain extremely low, typically a fraction of a cent. This cost structure encourages developer experimentation and makes everyday usage more practical for consumers and businesses.
Broad scalability
Solana’s architecture supports very high throughput, with current capacity in the tens of thousands of transactions per second. Ongoing testing aims at expanding this further. The level of scalability is well suited for high‑volume applications such as trading platforms, consumer apps, and real‑time financial services, where performance needs can grow quickly as usage increases.
Growing developer activity
Solana’s combination of speed, low cost, and developer-friendly tools has helped attract a large and active builder community. Developers can create applications that are responsive, predictable in cost, and accessible to users. This momentum has helped Solana become one of the leading global blockchain ecosystems and continues to support an expanding range of use cases.
Block:
A structured set of data that includes a list of validated transactions and other important data, such as timestamps and references to the previous block.
Blockchain:
A decentralized digital ledger that records transactions in a secure and transparent way. It consists of a chain of blocks, maintained by a network of computers, called nodes, which use cryptographic methods to preserve integrity. Solana is a blockchain.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi):
A set of applications and protocols that provide financial services without a central intermediary. DeFi replicates functions such as borrowing, lending, and trading using smart contracts.
Fungible token:
A type of digital asset in which each unit is identical and interchangeable with any other unit of the same token, similar to traditional currencies. SOL is a fungible, native token on Solana.
Node:
A computer that participates in a blockchain network by maintaining a copy of the blockchain and validating transactions. Nodes help ensure the network’s security and integrity.
Non-fungible token (NFT):
A unique digital asset that represents ownership or proves authenticity of a specific item, such as digital art, collectibles, or access credentials. Unlike fungible tokens, each NFT is distinct and not interchangeable on a one-to-one basis.
Proof-of History:
A cryptographic time-keeping mechanism on Solana that produces a verifiable sequence of events. It creates a record that proves the order and passage of time between events.
Proof-of-Stake:
A consensus mechanism in which validators are selected to produce and vote on new blocks based on the amount they’ve staked.
Smart contract:
A self-executing program with the agreement terms written directly into code and automatically enforced and executed when the conditions are met. These contracts run on the Solana blockchain, providing transparency and security and eliminating the need for intermediaries in some cases.
SOL:
The native token of the Solana network, used to pay transaction fees and for staking purposes.
Stablecoin:
A type of crypto asset designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to another asset like the US dollar. Different designs use reserves, collateral, or algorithms to help keep the peg.
Staking:
Locking SOL to support network security and consensus. Validators earn rewards in the form of additional SOL for producing and voting on valid blocks.
Its history of attractive long-term return potential and income potential reinforces private real estate's place in today's portfolios.
Easing of lending standards is expected to boost commercial real estate (CRE) loan originations and broaden opportunities within CRE equity and credit.
Get monthly insight from the Invesco SteelPath team on midstream industry happenings, including performance, news, and a chart of the month.
Important information
NA5258657
The Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund.
The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.
Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.
This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
SOL has historically exhibited high price volatility relative to more traditional asset classes, which may be due to speculation regarding potential future appreciation in value. The value of the Trust’s investments in SOL could decline rapidly, including to zero.
The Trust seeks to stake substantially all of its SOL which may involve the temporary loss of the ability to transfer or otherwise dispose of the Trust’s SOL. Investors could experience delays or limitations on redemptions if the Trust is unable to unstake the necessary amount of SOL in time to satisfy its current obligations.
In consideration for any staking activity, the Trust would receive certain staking rewards of SOL tokens, which may be treated as income to the Trust. The amount of SOL the Trust may receive as reward for tis staking activity can vary significantly. Staking activity comes with a risk of loss of SOL. The Trust may also be subject to “slashing” penalties which may occur when a validator attests to two different histories of the chain.
The Solana protocol introduced the Proof-of-History (PoH) timestamping mechanism. PoH is a new blockchain technology that is not widely used. PoH may not function as intended. Additionally there may be flaws in the cryptography underlying PoH.
The further development and acceptance of the Solana network, which is part of a new and rapidly changing industry, is subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to evaluate. The slowing, stopping or reversing of the development or acceptance of the network may adversely affect the price of SOL and therefore an investment in the Shares.
Currently, there is relatively limited use of SOL in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively extensive use as a store of value, contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.
Regulatory changes or actions may alter the nature of an investment in Solana or restrict the use of SOL or the operations of the Solana network or venues on which SOL trades. For example, it may become difficult or illegal to acquire, hold, sell or use SOL in one or more countries, which could adversely impact the price of SOL.
In the past, flaws in the source code for Solana have been discovered, including those that resulted in the theft of users’ SOL. Several errors and defects have been publicly found and corrected, including those that disabled some functionality for users and exposed users’ personal information. Discovery of flaws in or exploitations of the source code that allow malicious actors to take or create money in contravention of known network rules has occurred.
The Trust’s returns will not match the performance of Solana because the Trust incurs the Sponsor Fee and may incur other expenses.
The Market Price of shares may reflect a discount or premium to NAV.
The price of SOL may be impacted by the behaviour of a small number of influential individuals or companies.
The Solana network and ether face scaling obstacles that can lead to high fees or slow transaction settlement times, and attempts to increase the volume of transactions may not be effective.
Competition from central bank digital currencies (“CDBCs”) and other digital assets could adversely affect the value of SOL and other digital assets.
Prices of SOL may be affected due to stablecoins, the activities of stablecoin users and their regulatory treatment.
A temporary or permanent “fork” in the Solana network could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.
A disruption of the internet may affect the use of Solana and subsequently the value of the Shares.
Risks of over or under regulation in the digital asset ecosystem could stifle innovation, which could adversely impact the value of the Shares.
Future regulations may require the Trust and the Sponsor to become registered, which may cause the Trust to liquidate.
The tax treatment of ether and other digital assets is uncertain and may be adverse, which could adversely affect the value of an investment in the Shares.
The venues through which SOL trades are relatively new and may be more exposed to operations problems or failure than trading venues for other assets.
The Trust is subject to the risks due to its concentration in a single asset.
SOL spot trading venues are not subject to the same regulatory oversight as traditional equity exchanges.
Solana transactions are irrevocable and stolen or incorrectly transferred SOL may be irretrievable. As a result, any incorrectly executed bitcoin transactions could adversely affect an investment in the Trust.
See the prospectus for more information. and link 'prospectus' to QSOL
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Bitcoins are considered a highly speculative investment due to their lack of guaranteed value and limited track record. Because of their digital nature, they pose risks from hackers, malware, fraud, and operational glitches. Bitcoins aren't legal tender and are operated by a decentralized authority, unlike government-issued currencies. Bitcoin exchanges and bitcoin accounts aren't backed or insured by any type of federal or government program or bank.
Blockchain is the decentralized, digital public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions.
Cryptocurrencies are considered a highly speculative investment due to their lack of guaranteed value and limited track record. Because of their digital nature, they pose risk from hackers, malware, fraud, and operational glitches. Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and are operated by a decentralized authority, unlike government-issued currencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges and cryptocurrency accounts are not backed or insured by any type of federal or government program or bank.
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that uses cryptography for security and is not controlled by a central authority, such as a central bank.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
The profitability of businesses in the financial services sector depends on the availability and cost of money and may fluctuate significantly in response to changes in government regulation, interest rates and general economic conditions. These businesses often operate with substantial financial leverage.
Fluctuations in the price of gold and precious metals may affect the profitability of companies in the gold and precious metals sector. Changes in the political or economic conditions of countries where companies in the gold and precious metals sector are located may have a direct effect on the price of gold and precious metals.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Net interest margin (NIM) is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, which gauges how successfully a company, typically a bank, made its investments relative to its debt situation.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another currency, commodity, or financial instrument, such as the US dollar or gold.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Jan,2026 These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.