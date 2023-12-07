Jacquelyn Mann

Jacquelyn works to help top performing financial teams enhance their practices by helping them implement actionable business growth and referral strategies. She also coaches financial professionals on engaging in more effective and meaningful conversations with their clients. Jacquelyn is a sought-after keynote speaker, presenting on a wide range of practice management topics related to strengthening client communication and business building. She is dedicated to collaborating with financial professional teams and helping them realize that even small strategic changes may translate into measurable success.



Jacquelyn joined Invesco in 2011 and has held multiple roles at the firm in Client Development and Business Development. Prior to becoming an Executive Consultant, she served as National Manager for Invesco Global Consulting in Australia, where she worked closely with high performing teams on client communication, organic growth and practice management strategies. She also served as the Chair of the Australian chapter of Invesco’s Women’s Network before moving to the United States.



A native of Melbourne, Australia, Jacquelyn now resides in the Chicago suburbs with her husband, Dale, teenage daughter, Chloe, and Border Collie, Cooper. Outside of the office, she enjoys cycling, traveling and exploring Chicagoland and all it has to offer.