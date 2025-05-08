Maura is a Senior Director, Executive Consultant for Invesco Global Consulting (IGC), where she is responsible for guiding the strategic development of top-performing financial professional teams by integrating IGC content. She also contributes to developing programs designed to help financial professionals grow, keep, and optimize their practices in a complex and competitive business environment.

Maura has worked in the financial industry since 2000 and consulted with hundreds of financial teams across the country on enhancing their marketing initiatives. She regularly presents at regional and national industry conferences on a wide range of topics, including branding strategies, retirement issues, and effective business management.

Maura joined Van Kampen Investments in 2000 prior to its acquisition by Invesco in 2010. Previously, she served as an account manager for DDB, a global advertising agency. Maura holds a BS in marketing from Michigan State University and earned the Registered Corporate CoachTM designation in 2010.

Maura lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan with her husband and son. They enjoy the Michigan lakeshore, where they spend most of their summers fishing and boating with family and friends.