Invesco Global Consulting Who We Are
Our team is dedicated to delivering unique and creative solutions designed to help financial professionals grow, keep, and optimize their businesses.
Maura is a Senior Director, Executive Consultant for Invesco Global Consulting (IGC), where she is responsible for guiding the strategic development of top-performing financial professional teams by integrating IGC content. She also contributes to developing programs designed to help financial professionals grow, keep, and optimize their practices in a complex and competitive business environment.
Maura has worked in the financial industry since 2000 and consulted with hundreds of financial teams across the country on enhancing their marketing initiatives. She regularly presents at regional and national industry conferences on a wide range of topics, including branding strategies, retirement issues, and effective business management.
Maura joined Van Kampen Investments in 2000 prior to its acquisition by Invesco in 2010. Previously, she served as an account manager for DDB, a global advertising agency. Maura holds a BS in marketing from Michigan State University and earned the Registered Corporate CoachTM designation in 2010.
Maura lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan with her husband and son. They enjoy the Michigan lakeshore, where they spend most of their summers fishing and boating with family and friends.
Invesco Global Consulting is the industry’s largest communication and consulting services group with a focus on financial professionals.¹ Our research-based resources and actionable insights are crafted to focus on four key aspects of your business: new business development, wealth management, practice management and client service
To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here.
1 Source: RA Prince & Associates, Inc. as of 3/31/20. “Used with permission. The ranking of “largest” is based on number of fulltime employees on the Invesco Global Consulting Team”
