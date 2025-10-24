Paul Brunswick is the Head of Invesco Global Consulting, a strategic differentiator for Invesco and the largest organization in the financial services industry dedicated to delivering researchbased communication strategies and consulting solutions for financial professionals.1 Under his leadership, Invesco’s customized presentations, workshops, and consulting engagements aim to help financial professionals grow organically, retain top clients, and attract ideal new relationships.

Paul is especially passionate about the Practice Innovation Index, a benchmarking tool developed in partnership with Cerulli Associates with the goal of identifying the attributes of the industry’s most forward-thinking financial practices.

With a career in financial services dating back to 1986, Paul brings deep experience and insight to his role. He joined Invesco following its combining with OppenheimerFunds in 2019, where he had served since 2017. Prior to that, he was a senior managing principal at CEG Worldwide, designing and delivering professional development programs with the goal of enhancing the productivity and professionalism of financial professionals and leaders.

Earlier in his career, Paul held a series of leadership roles at Smith Barney from 1993 to 2008, culminating in his position as managing director of national sales. In that role, he was responsible for driving productivity and business development across the firm’s domestic distribution channels. He holds the Series 7 and 24 registrations.

Paul earned a BS in Business Administration from Missouri Valley College. He is a former board and finance committee member of the National Down Syndrome Society and, together with his wife, founded two nonprofits focused on empowering young adults with Down Syndrome through education, skills training, and career development.

Paul and his family split their time between Montana and Florida, and he and his wife are deeply proud of the remarkable young women their daughters have become.