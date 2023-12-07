Scott West
Managing Director Consulting Development & Delivery, Invesco Global Consulting
As Managing Director Consulting Development & Delivery for Invesco Global Consulting, Scott focuses on the growth and development of the industry’s largest communication and consulting services group,1 as well as presenting to top financial professionals across North America. He is a sought-after keynote speaker who brings more than three decades of industry experience coupled with a creative approach to educating and entertaining. He is a coauthor of five books, including StorySelling for Financial Advisors: How Top Producers Sell,2 which was named a “must read” by financial-planning.com, and, most recently, Defining Conversations: A Little Book about a Big Idea.3
Scott worked for Van Kampen Investments prior to its combining with Invesco in 2010. In the years since he joined the firm, he advanced from field sales to regional sales and finally to national sales positions. In addition, he served as Director of Marketing. Prior to his career in financial services, Scott worked in sales distribution with Procter & Gamble. He holds a BA in economics and communications from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Scott is the father of four children and resides in Wheaton, Illinois. Born and raised in Toronto, he is an avid hockey enthusiast and assumes full credit for his Texas-born wife’s newfound love of the sport.
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Invesco Global ConsultingInvesco Global Consulting is the industry’s largest communication and consulting services group with a focus on financial professionals¹. Our research-based resources and actionable insights are crafted to focus on four key aspects of your business: new business development, wealth management, practice management and client service
1 Source: RA Prince & Associates, Inc. as of 3/31/20
2 StorySelling for Financial Advisors: How Top Producers Sell, by Scott West and Mitch Anthony, published by Kaplan Publishing (2000)
3 Defining Conversations: A Little Book about a Big Idea, by Scott West and Mitch Anthony, published by Insights Press (2011)
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