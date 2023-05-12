College Savings

529 Day: A reminder to talk to clients about saving for a child’s education

May 12, 2023
529 Day: A reminder to talk to clients about saving for a child’s education

Key takeaways

College is expensive

1

Tuition rises every year. Any savings in a 529 plan can help reduce the need for student and parental loans.

Get tax benefits

2

Contributions may be state tax deductible, and a 529 provides tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses.

Go for growth

3

Compounding can give the money a chance to grow, and the longer it can the better, so encourage saving as soon as possible.

National 529 Day on May 29 (of course) is a reminder of the importance of saving for college and the potential benefits of a 529 college savings plan. Your clients can make a difference in a child’s life — their own or a grandchild, niece, nephew, or family friend — by opening or contributing to one. Here are three important reasons to share with clients about why it’s a good idea.

College is expensive; loans add to the cost

Tuition and fees are expected to increase by 3%-5% annually. For example, for a child born in 2020, the cost of four years at a private college could rise to $484,808 in 2038 — the year they would start college.1 That’s more than double the $219,520 cost of a private four-year education in 2020. Plus, point out to clients that the more savings the student has, the fewer loans they or their parents will probably need. This could ultimately lower the cost of college because it can help avoid costly interest payments.

Tax benefits

Contributing to a 529 plan can also help your clients reduce state income taxes. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia currently offer a state income tax deduction or tax credit for contributions to a 529 plan. (Contributions are not federally tax deductible.) In most states that offer tax benefits, anyone who contributes to a 529 plan can get a state income tax deduction. In 10 states, however, only the plan account owner can claim a tax benefit. See state tax benefits.

Any earnings in a 529 college savings plan grow tax-free, which gives more of the money the opportunity to grow. Remind clients that 529 plan funds can be used for more than tuition. Withdrawals are federal and state tax-free as long as the money is used for qualified education expenses, such as tuition, fees, textbooks, laptops, school supplies, room and board, and other educational expenses for college, vocational and technical college programs, study abroad programs, and postgraduate education such as master’s degrees, doctorates, law school, medical, and dental school. Up to $10,000 can be used for elementary, middle school, and high school tuition for public, private, and religious schools. 2

The power of compounding

The sooner a client saves for a child, the more they may be able to benefit from compounding. Contributions to a 529 plan can add up over time. For instance, by the time a student reaches age 18, a $50 monthly contribution could grow to more than $19,000. Contributing $500 a month for 18 years could grow to more than $191,000.3

How to contribute to a 529 plan

Anyone 18 years and older can open a 529 plan. There’s no age limit for a beneficiary of a plan, which means a client can save for graduate school or a college education later in life.

Be sure to make them aware of the ways to contribute to a 529 plan:

  • Accelerated gifting: A special provision allows a person to make five years of contributions (the current year plus four future years) in a single year.4 The annual gift amount is $17,000 in 2023, so a person can contribute $85,000 and a married couple $170,000. A person can gift to as many people as they want in a year, so you can superfund a 529 college savings plan for as many children as you want.
  • Automatic contributions: Set up regular contributions from a bank or investment account.
  • Payroll contributions: Some companies allow contributions directly from a client’s paycheck to their 529 plan. Suggest they check with their HR representative.  
  • Relatives and friends: They can easily contribute to an existing 529 plan using Ugift.

For more ideas about 529 plan possibilities, visit our 529 resources page.

  • 1

    Sources: College Board, “Trends in College Pricing 2020,” 2020, and Invesco, Ltd., 2020. This scenario shows calculations based on four years at a private college and includes tuition, room and board, and fees and assumes an average of 4.5% increase per year. The hypothetical examples are for illustrative purposes only and do not predict or depict the performance of any specific investment. Actual results may vary.
  • 2

    Earnings on non-qualified withdrawals may be subject to federal income tax and a 10% federal penalty tax, as well as state and local income taxes. Tax and other benefits are contingent on meeting other requirements, and certain withdrawals are subject to federal, state, and local taxes.
  • 3

    These hypothetical illustrations do not represent the performance of any specific investment. Assumes 5% growth on account balances every year over 5, 10, and 18 years. Compounded growth is defined as multiplying the account balance of any given year by 1.05 to show growth. There is no compounded growth in the first year of contributions.
  • 4

    The gift-tax exclusion applies, provided the 529 account owner makes no other gifts to the beneficiary during a five-year period. Contributions between $17,000 and $85,000 ($34,000 and $170,000 for married couples filing jointly) made in one year may be prorated over a five-year period without subjecting the donor(s) to federal gift tax or reducing his/her federal unified estate and gift tax credit. If an individual contributes less than the $85,000 maximum ($170,000 for married couples filing jointly), additional contributions may be made without subjecting the donor to federal gift tax up to a prorated level of $17,000 ($34,000 for married couples filing jointly) per year. Gift taxation may result if a contribution exceeds the available annual gift tax exclusion amount remaining for a given beneficiary in the year of contribution. If the account owner dies before the end of the five-year period, a prorated portion of contributions between $17,000 and $85,000 ($34,000 and $170,000 for married couples filing jointly) made in one year may be included in his or her estate for estate tax purposes. Please consult your tax and/or legal advisor for further guidance.

Related insights