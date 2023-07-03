Help hesitant clients save for college

College Savings No need to be spooked: How to guide clients through 529 planning
Don’t let misconceptions about 529 plans haunt your clients. With expanded qualified uses these plans are more adaptable than ever.
Tuition has been steadily rising so it’s important for clients to start saving as soon as possible.
Contributing to a 529 plan may help clients reduce their state income taxes.
There are several investment options, so a client can choose what they’re comfortable with.
With the cost of college rising yearly, it's important for clients to start saving as soon as possible for a child’s education (or grandchild, niece, nephew, or family friend). With everyday expenses higher these days, negative economic news, and stock market ups and downs, it may not be easy to get clients to prioritize college savings with a 529 college savings plan. Here are some ways to encourage them.
The earlier a client starts saving, the more time their money has to grow. Remind them that any earnings in a 529 plan grow tax-free, which gives more of the money the opportunity to grow. A small amount is better than no amount. For instance, by the time a student reaches age 18, a $50 monthly contribution could grow to more than $19,000. While it may not seem like a lot, it’s better than a loan for that amount. Contributing $100 a month for 18 years could grow to more than $38,000.1
Who doesn’t want a tax break? Contributing to a 529 plan may help clients reduce state income taxes. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia currently offer a state income tax deduction or tax credit. (Contributions to 529 plans are not federally tax deductible.) In most states that offer tax benefits, anyone who contributes to a 529 plan can get a state income tax deduction. In 10 states, however, only the plan account owner can claim a tax benefit. Get 529 tax benefits by state.
If they’re nervous about investing when the markets are down, remind them about dollar cost averaging. More shares are purchased when prices are down and fewer when prices are high. Over the long term, it has the potential to even out the average cost per share. In essence, they’re making the market’s ups and downs work for them — rather than against them.
A diversified investment portfolio can help mitigate the risks of a volatile market. For a client less comfortable with risk and who is a more of a set-it-and-forget-it investor, an age-based portfolio may be a good choice. On the other hand, if they want to be aggressive (and you understand the risks), a static portfolio might be right.
Often clients think that savings will impact financial aid. In fact, a 529 plan has a minimal impact on financial aid. The federal aid formula assesses parental assets at a maximum rate of 5.64%. That means that, in general, for every $1,000 in a 529, the "expected family contribution" toward college costs could increase by only $56 at most.
Help ensure that clients don’t miss out on the potential benefits of a 529 college savings plan. They’ll be appreciative when their child or grandchild heads off to college.
Get more 529 plan ideas on our resources page.
Don’t let misconceptions about 529 plans haunt your clients. With expanded qualified uses these plans are more adaptable than ever.
The recently passed Big, Beautiful Bill brings sweeping changes to how American families can save for the future.
College tuition continues to increase steadily — earlier savings can help you leverage compound growth
NA2962950
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.