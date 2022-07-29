College Savings Estate planning: The potential benefits of accelerated gifting into a 529
Some clients get anxious during a bear market and when the financial winds whisper a recession. That’s why it’s important to reassure them that, while painful, bear markets and recessions are usually followed by a recovery and, in turn, a stock market rebound. Historically, the average return for stocks in the year following a recession was 16%, with markets positive 90% of the time.1 Here are some ways to help clients with 529 plans.
It’s important that clients stay the course, even during turbulent economic times. Taking assets out of 529 plans, and not using them for qualified educational expenses, typically results in tax penalties. Clients may lose out on recovery gains too. To help avoid this, it’s important to choose the appropriate investment option for them.
You likely get this this question from clients: “Is adding to my 529 plan during a down market a good idea?” Let them know that if they have a few years before they need to access their money, it may actually be beneficial. Of course, investing is subject to risk, but the market typically recovers, and longer-term 529 savers may have an opportunity for growth.
Let them know that dollar-cost averaging, investing regularly over a long period of time, offers a key advantage: More shares are purchased when prices are down and fewer when prices are high. Over the long term, it has the potential to even out the average cost per share. In essence, they’re making the market’s ups and downs work for them — rather than against them. That’s why getting started when a child is young is important. If the child is close to starting college, however, doing nothing with their 529 plan during a market downturn may make sense.
Help clients with investments that fit their savings goals using our investment portfolio options.
