Compare and analyze 529 plan investment options

College Savings No need to be spooked: How to guide clients through 529 planning
Don’t let misconceptions about 529 plans haunt your clients. With expanded qualified uses these plans are more adaptable than ever.
Choosing the right investments for your client’s 529 college savings plan is important. Afterall, you want them to be comfortable with the plan but also give them the opportunity to grow their savings. Gain insight into our CollegeBound 529 portfolio options with our Share Class Analyzer.
The Analyzer can help show you how to potentially maximize returns and savings by comparing share classes of the investment option. You can see the total cost of the funds costs over a chosen holding period for the different share classes of a fund. You can also calculate how potential trades will be assessed over the life of the investment. Potential discounts with known fee reductions based on rights of accumulation or other factors can be selected too. A personalized printout includes asset-based fees, holding periods, and upfront sales charges.
1. Select a CollegeBound 529 investment option from the dropdown menu.
2. Input the Planned Investment amount.
3. Choose the client’s Holding Period from the dropdown menu.
4. Input an Assumed estimated annual rate of return. It will be used for both share classes of the investment option.
5. View the Assumed Upfront Sales charge for the applicable investment option and planned investment amount.
6. Review results and generate a personalized PDF report.
This is for illustrative purposes only and is not a buy/sell recommendation
Use the Share Class Analyzer. See all the CollegeBound 529 investment portfolio options.
