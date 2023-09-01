Model Portfolios

We’re enhancing our model portfolios

To simplify and better align the names of our model portfolios with their investment process and underlying holdings, we are making changes to several portfolio names. We believe these changes will align more closely with client demand and expectations.

Model portfolios

Former name

New name

Pinnacle Hybrid Plus Multi-Manager

Invesco Dynamic Active/Passive

Pinnacle Mutual Fund Plus

Invesco Strategic Active

Pinnacle Total Beta Tax Aware Multi-Manager

Invesco Strategic Active/Passive Tax Aware

Pinnacle Total Beta Multi-Manager

Invesco Dynamic ETF

Pinnacle Total Beta

Invesco Total Beta ETF

Pinnacle Total Beta Tax Aware

Invesco Strategic ETF Tax Aware

Pinnacle Smart Beta

Invesco Strategic ETF

Cornerstone Total Beta

Invesco Strategic Focused ETF

BulletShares Corporate

Invesco BulletShares Corporate

BulletShares Municipal

Invesco BulletShares Municipal

International Diversification

Invesco International Diversification (no name change)

U.S. Factor Rotation

Invesco Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation

Investment process enhancements

With the aim of enhancing and differentiating our lineup, we have added a tactical asset allocation component to two of our model portfolios. These portfolios will now combine our longer-term/strategic asset allocation and our shorter-term/tactical asset allocation processes in the following two dynamic portfolios suites, and can rebalance monthly.

  • Pinnacle Hybrid Plus Multi-Manager Portfolios – now Invesco Dynamic Active/Passive 
  • Pinnacle Total Beta Multi-Manager Portfolios – now Invesco Dynamic ETF
Read more

FAQ

The questions that are uppermost on the minds of financial professionals and their clients.

September 1, 2023

In an effort to simplify and better align the names of our model portfolios with their investment process and underlying holdings, Invesco changed the names of several portfolios. 

In addition to the name changes, the Invesco Dynamic Active/Passive Portfolios and Invesco Dynamic ETF Portfolios are seeking to enhance their asset allocation approach by including a tactical asset allocation component. The changes aim to improve performance and provide a better overall experience for financial professionals and their clients. There is no impact to current benchmarks or performance track records.

These portfolios will continue to utilize Invesco Solutions’ longer-term risk and return expectations to determine a strategic asset allocation and will now also include shorter term or tactical views, to tilt the portfolios around their strategic allocations. The following sub-asset classes are what may change in these dynamic portfolios based on our tactical views:

  • Equity Regions (US versus Developed ex-US and Developed Markets versus Emerging Markets)
  • Fixed Income Credit (Risky versus Quality credit)

  • Fixed Income Duration (Long versus Short duration) 

With the dynamic asset allocation approach, we expect to see a slightly increased level of trading in the portfolio moving forward, which may improve performance and provide more relevant talking points to our clients via trade rationale documents. These portfolios have historically been reviewed quarterly utilizing Invesco’s longer-term, strategic asset class views, and will now also be reviewed monthly based on our shorter-term, tactical asset class views.

Historically these model portfolios have rebalanced between one and three times a year, while we now expect between three and six rebalances a year. 

Additional resources

  • Investment%20process
    Invesco Global Consulting

    The Model Practice

    Might model portfolios be a good fit for your practice? Help optimize your portfolios, enhance your business, and connect with your clients using the expertise of Invesco

    Download brochure
  • Explore%20model%20portfolios
    Model Portfolios

    Explore model portfolios

    We offer a range of efficient solutions to help build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures.

    View all models
success failure

Get model portfolio insights

Provide your contact information to get our latest perspectives on the markets and model portfolio allocations delivered right to your inbox.

Get model portfolio insights
Model portfolios that interest me Please select one or more portfolios

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.