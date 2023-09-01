In addition to the name changes, the Invesco Dynamic Active/Passive Portfolios and Invesco Dynamic ETF Portfolios are seeking to enhance their asset allocation approach by including a tactical asset allocation component. The changes aim to improve performance and provide a better overall experience for financial professionals and their clients. There is no impact to current benchmarks or performance track records.

These portfolios will continue to utilize Invesco Solutions’ longer-term risk and return expectations to determine a strategic asset allocation and will now also include shorter term or tactical views, to tilt the portfolios around their strategic allocations. The following sub-asset classes are what may change in these dynamic portfolios based on our tactical views:

Equity Regions (US versus Developed ex-US and Developed Markets versus Emerging Markets)