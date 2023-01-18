Ideal businesses
Self-employed persons, partnerships, corporations, nonprofit groups, tax-exempt institutions, and government entities with up to 100 employees are ideal for this plan.
A retirement plan solution for businesses with up to 100 employees.
A Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees (SIMPLE IRA) is tailored for employers with up to 100 employees. Similar to a Safe Harbor 401(k), a SIMPLE IRA plan offers salary deferrals and has a mandatory employer contribution that allows business owners to maximize their contribution and employees to get more out of the retirement plan.
Set up a new SIMPLE IRA plan effective on any date from January 1 through October 1 of a year.¹
A SIMPLE IRA is an easy way to have a source of income at retirement by allowing employers and their employees to set aside money in retirement accounts.
Employees must have earned at least $5,000 from their employer in any two years. They are expected to earn at least $5,000 during the current year.
Employers are required to contribute on behalf of eligible employees, and the contributions must be made by their tax filing deadline (including extensions). Choose from one of two tax-deductible formulas:
Employee contributions are made on a pretax basis. Employees can contribute a percentage of their annual salaries or a flat dollar amount:
Employees who need to access their retirement savings may withdraw contributions and earnings at any time. If the participant is under age 59½ at the time of a withdrawal, a 10% penalty applies. If a withdrawal occurs within the first two years of participation, the penalty increases to 25%. All withdrawals are subject to income taxes.
Penalty-free rollovers are permitted in and out of the plan. Participants in a SIMPLE IRA plan for less than two years may only roll assets to or from another SIMPLE IRA. Participants in a SIMPLE IRA plan for more than two years may roll assets to or from any eligible retirement plan.4
As a leading independent global investment management firm, investors can benefit from our commitment to investment excellence, depth of investment capabilities, and organizational strength:
Optimize your retirement by working with your financial professional to select an asset allocation that aligns with your investment and risk objectives.
Manage your individual account online and explore investment insights and market commentary.
Retirement Plan Manager is an online tool that allows sponsors to submit and fund payroll contributions and generate reports.
Speak with a Client Services representative for account assistance, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.
Call us at 800 959 4246
Obtain fund share price, check account balance, and make account transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Call us at 800 245 5463
A SIMPLE IRA has similarities to a 401(k) because it allows employees to contribute toward their retirement through pretax salary deferrals. Key differences include the number of employees permitted: A SIMPLE IRA can support up to 100 employees, while a 401(k) plan has no limits. Additionally, an employer is required to contribute to eligible participants in a SIMPLE IRA plan, while employer contributions aren’t required in a traditional 401(k) plan.
The sponsoring employer has two options when determining how employer contributions will be made to a SIMPLE IRA plan. The option you choose must be communicated to employees at least 60 days before the beginning of the plan year (the election period):
Both options are indexed for inflation.
The most a participant can choose to defer is the lesser of 100% of compensation or $16,000 for participants under age 50. Participants who are 50 and older are allowed to "catch up" by making additional salary reduction contributions of $3,500 to a SIMPLE IRA for a maximum of $19,500 for 2024 (indexed for inflation).
Explore our other retirement plans designed to help you get more out of retirement.
