The sponsoring employer has two options when determining how employer contributions will be made to a SIMPLE IRA plan. The option you choose must be communicated to employees at least 60 days before the beginning of the plan year (the election period):

Contribute by matching each employee's salary deferral dollar for dollar up to 3% of all compensation (no compensation cap). Additionally, the employer may reduce the employer match by no less than 1% in two of every five years if employees are notified within a reasonable time before the 60-day election period. Employer nonelective contribution: Make a nonelective contribution of 2% of the first $345,000 of compensation in 2024 for every employee regardless of whether the employee made salary deferral contributions to their retirement account. The employer is allowed to limit nonelective contributions to employees who had at least $5,000 in compensation for the year.

Both options are indexed for inflation.