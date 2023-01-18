Ideal plan sponsor
A flexible plan for self-employed individuals and small business owners.
A SEP IRA is an inexpensive and easy-to-manage retirement solution. This employer-funded plan has high contribution levels and is available to any size business. Choose this plan to help you and your employees get more out of retirement.
Any business size and type are ideal.
Set up a SEP plan as late as the tax filing deadline (including extensions) of the employer's income tax return for that year.
The employer must meet the same eligibility requirements as the employees. The employer is only required to contribute for employees who:
The employer makes contributions directly to the IRA account of each eligible employee:
Participant SEP IRA accounts are subject to the rules that govern regular IRA withdrawals and distributions.
Penalty-free rollovers are permitted in and out of the plan.
A Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) is a retirement plan the employer establishes and makes contributions on its employees’ behalf. With this type of retirement plan, the employer must contribute equally for all eligible employees into their individual retirement account (IRA).
A key difference between an IRA and a SEP IRA is who contributes to the account. A traditional IRA is funded by contributions made by the IRA owner and doesn't allow the employer to make contributions. In a SEP IRA, the employer makes discretionary contributions and deposits those employer contributions on behalf of eligible employees. A SEP IRA can also accept traditional IRA contributions funded by the employee.
Virtually all types of employers of any size may establish a SEP IRA plan, including sole proprietors, corporations, partnerships, tax-exempt organizations, and governmental entities.
Yes, the employee can contribute to both a SEP IRA and a Roth IRA. A SEP IRA can also accept traditional IRA contributions funded by the employee. To make Roth IRA contributions, the employee would need to establish a separate Roth IRA. As a reminder, any contributions made to an IRA (traditional or Roth) must be aggregated to ensure they don’t exceed the maximum IRA contribution limit for the year.
The employee can contribute to a SEP IRA by making traditional IRA contributions without opening a new traditional IRA account. The employee's contributions must be within the annual IRA limits. These contributions in the SEP IRA are separate from the employer contributions. Contributions can be sent via check or ACH. Please contact Client Services at 800 959 4246 for additional details.
