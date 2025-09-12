The Roth feature can help investors of all ages build retirement savings

Retirement Retirement contribution limits and deadlines
Find important retirement contribution limits and deadlines for small business retirement plans and individual retirement accounts.
Whether you're just starting your career or approaching retirement, the Roth feature in a retirement account offers unique attributes to help future financial planning. Unlike traditional pre-tax retirement accounts, Roth contributions are made with after-tax dollars, allowing principal and investment earnings to be withdrawn tax-free when a qualifying event occurs. This flexibility makes the Roth option appealing across generations.
Unlike Roth IRAs, Roth contributions within employer-sponsored plans are not subject to income limitations and allow for significantly higher annual contribution limits.
|Plan Type
|Participant contribution
up to age 49
|Participant contribution
up to age 503 to 64+
|Participant contribution
up to age 60 to 634
|Income
eligibility requirement
|
$23,500
|
$31,000
|
$34,750
|
No
|
$23,500
|
$31,000
|
$34,750
|
No
|
(Roth effective 1/1/2026 plan year)
|
$16,500 – $17,600
|
$20,000 – $21,450
|
$21,750 – $22,850
|
No
|
$7,000
|
$8,000
|
N/A
|
Yes
While Roth contributions to an employer-sponsored plan are only permitted if the employer elects the Roth feature, individuals can access Roth on their own through an IRA. From tax-free earnings to distribution flexibility, it can be a strategic allocation for building a resilient retirement plan.
Whether you're contributing to a Roth IRA or electing employee Roth contributions in a 401(k) like the Invesco Solo 401(k), 403(b), or SIMPLE IRA (effective for the 1/1/2026 plan year), understanding how these features work can help you make informed financial decisions, making it a powerful benefit for investors at every stage of life.
To learn more, see our retirement solutions offerings and speak with your financial professional.
