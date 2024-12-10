Retirement contribution limits and deadlines

Markets and Economy The four Trump policies most likely to impact economic growth
Planning is an important element when working towards financial goals, especially when thinking about retirement. Learn more about retirement options available for small business employers and individual investors. Knowing the contribution maximums, plan establishment (or new account) deadlines, and funding deadlines can help enhance retirement outcomes.
Employer retirement plans oﬀer a systematic approach to saving for retirement and often have higher savings potential. Following each plan, you'll find the required materials to open an Invesco account.
Contribution maximum
Funding deadline1
2025
2024
2025
2024
Overall contribution if under age 502
$70,000
$69,000
|Tax filing deadline+ extension
Participant contribution maximum
$23,500
$23,000
|Dec. 31
|Dec. 31
$7,500
$7,500
|Dec. 31
|Dec. 31
|Participant catch-up contribution at ages 60 - 633, 5
|$11,250
|N/A
|Dec. 31
|
New plan deadline for incorporated businesses: Tax filing deadline + extension6
|New plan deadline for sole proprietors: Employer's tax return deadline (no extenions)7
Get started: Complete Solo 401(k) kit
Contribution maximum
Funding deadline1
2025
2024
2025
2024
Employer contribution per participant
$70,000
$69,000
|Tax filing deadline + extension
|Tax filing deadline + extension
New plan deadline: Tax filing deadline + extension
|
Get started: Complete SEP IRA Application
Contribution Maximum8
Funding deadline1
25 and fewer employees
2025
2024
2025
2024
Participant contribution maximum (COLA)
$17,600
|$17,600
Within 7 business days of payroll
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Participant catch-up contribution at age 503, 4
|$3,850
|$3,850
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Within 7 business days of payroll
$5,250
|
N/A
|
Within 7 business days of payroll
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Employer contribution: match or non-elective9
|Mandatory
|Mandatory
|Tax filing deadline + extenstion
|Tax filing deadline + extenstion
|26 and greater employees
|Participant contribution maximum (COLA)
|$16,500
|$16,000
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Participant catch-up contribution at age 503, 4
|$3,500
|$3,500
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Participant catch-up contribution at 60-633, 5
|$5,250
|N/A
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Employer contribution: match or non-elective9
|Mandatory
|Mandatory
|Tax filing deadline + extenstion
|Tax filing deadline + extenstion
|Special Contributions
|Increased participant deferral contribution (permitted if match is 4% or non-elective 3%)
|
Conditional10
$17,600
|
Conditional10
$17,600
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Enhanced participant catch-up contribution at age 50 (permitted if match is 4% or non-elective 3%)3, 4
|
Conditional10
$3,850
|
Conditional10
$3,850
|Within 7 business days of payroll
|Within 7 business days of payroll
New plan deadline: Oct. 1
|
Get started: Complete SIMPLE Plan Establishment Kit for Employers.
Contribution maximum
Funding deadline1
Payroll Deduction IRA11
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
Traditional and Roth IRAs12
$7,000
$7,000
Dec. 31
|Dec. 31
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Dec. 31
|Dec. 31
New plan deadline: None
|
Get started: Complete Payroll Deduct Employer Application and IRA Application
Contributing to an IRA can help kick-start retirement savings or boost existing retirement savings strategies while taking advantage of its tax benefits. To support savings efforts, use the IRS’ direct deposit program to invest tax refunds.
While income eligibility requirements are generally needed when contributing to a traditional or Roth IRA, no income requirements are needed if no tax deduction is taken in a traditional IRA. This is referred to as a nondeductible IRA. Learn more about how these plans compare and speak with your financial or tax professional to determine the solution most suitable for your situation.
Traditional IRA deduction range14
2025
2024
|
Single, covered by a workplace plan
$79,000-$89,000
$77,000-$87,000
Joint tax return for person covered by a workplace retirement plan
$126,000-$146,000
$123,000-$143,000
Married filing separately for person covered by a workplace retirement plan
$0-$10,000
$0-$10,000
Joint tax return for spouse not covered by a workplace retirement plan
$236,000-$246,000
$230,000-$240,000
Roth IRA contribution phase-out range15
2025
2024
Single, head of household, or married filing separately16
$150,000-$165,000
$146,000-$161,000
Married filing jointly
$236,000-$246,000
$230,000-$240,000
Married filing separately and lived with spouse17
$0-$10,000
$0-$10,000
