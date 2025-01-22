Solo 401(k)

The 500-hour requirement is a per-year requirement for W-2 wage employees. For plan years beginning on or after January 1, 2025, the LTPT 500-hour eligibility requirement is satisfied with two prior consecutive years of service with at least 500 hours (but no more than 1,000 hours) each year. As a result, employees who are at least age 21 who meet this 500-hour requirement for each of two prior consecutive years must be permitted to make salary deferrals into the plan.

For Example: If a W-2 employee who is at least age 21 as of January 1, 2025, worked between 500 and 1000 hours in 2023, and also worked between 500 and 1,000 hours in 2024, this employee is eligible to participate in the plan and make salary deferral contributions starting January 1, 2025.

According to the IRS, an employer’s good faith compliance with this new requirement will suffice until such time that the IRS issues further rules.