Even the smallest businesses can implement a retirement plan. The Invesco Solo 401(k)1 offers a high-value, low-cost retirement plan solution that allows solo business owners to maximize their retirement contributions in a tax-advantaged way. This plan option offers greater savings potential than other small business retirement plan options. Turn to Invesco for resources and support to help you get more out of your retirement.
The Solo 401(k) plan allows the greatest savings potential at every income level, with very manageable administrative requirements.
|
Compensation
|
SEP IRA ³
|
Solo 401(k) ³
|
$45,000
|
$17,850
|
$11,250
|
$34,750
|
$85,000
|
$19,050
|
$21,250
|
$44,750
|
$100,000
|
$19,500
|
$25,000
|
$48,500
|
$185,000
|
$22,050
|
$46,250
|
$69,750
Chart assumptions for 2025: In a SIMPLE IRA, the maximum annual contribution a business owner can make is a $16,500 deferral plus a 3% matching contribution based on annual compensation. In a SEP IRA, the maximum annual contribution a business owner can make is 25% of annual compensation, up to $70,000. With a Solo 401(k), the maximum annual tax-deductible contribution a business owner can make is 25% of income (20% for self-employment income) plus an additional $23,500 in deferrals. Overall limits cannot exceed the lesser of 100% of income up to $70,000. Employee catch-up contributions are permitted at age 50. SIMPLE IRA employees can contribute an additional $3,500 pretax, while Solo 401(k) participants can contribute an additional $7,500 as traditional pretax and/or Roth after-tax deferrals. SEP IRAs are employer funded plans. There are no catch-up contributions for SEP IRAs.
The Invesco Solo 401(k) plan is designed for a business that:
Ideal employers:
First year rules for start-up sole proprietors
All other business entities
Get started
This plan type provides flexibility and the highest savings potential at a low cost. Save using salary deferrals and employer contributions (limits provided are for 2025 and indexed for inflation):
Combined salary deferral and employer contributions cannot exceed $70,000 for participants under age 50. This amount does not include catch-up contributions. Catch-up contributions may begin January the year the participant turns 50 years.
Create drawdown strategies with tax-free assets. Like a Roth IRA, contributed amounts are already taxed, but unlike the Roth IRA, the employee has greater savings potential and no eligibility requirements. Tax-free earnings are accessible five years from the first contribution and when a triggering event occurs, such as age 59½, disability, or death.
We understand that life’s unexpected events can arise, and to support you through those times, the Invesco Solo 401(k) plan offers access to your retirement savings while you are saving for retirement. Before taking a distribution from your account, consult with your financial professional to carefully evaluate the impact on how the options below affect your financial decision.
The early distribution penalty of 10% is waived:
As a leading independent global investment management firm, investors may benefit from our commitment to investment excellence, depth of investment capabilities, and organizational strength:
Optimize your retirement by working with your financial professional to select an asset allocation that aligns with your investment and risk objectives.
A Solo 401(k) plan is a defined contribution plan designed for the sole business owner with no employees other than a spouse. Legal entities, such as C corporations, S corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, are permitted to establish a Solo 401(k) plan.
The 500-hour requirement is a per-year requirement for W-2 wage employees. For plan years beginning on or after January 1, 2025, the LTPT 500-hour eligibility requirement is satisfied with two prior consecutive years of service with at least 500 hours (but no more than 1,000 hours) each year. As a result, employees who are at least age 21 who meet this 500-hour requirement for each of two prior consecutive years must be permitted to make salary deferrals into the plan.
For Example: If a W-2 employee who is at least age 21 as of January 1, 2025, worked between 500 and 1000 hours in 2023, and also worked between 500 and 1,000 hours in 2024, this employee is eligible to participate in the plan and make salary deferral contributions starting January 1, 2025.
According to the IRS, an employer’s good faith compliance with this new requirement will suffice until such time that the IRS issues further rules.
If any non-spouse W-2 employee is LTPT based on the criteria described above, even if they elect NOT to contribute salary deferrals to the plan, this ostensibly subjects the plan to coverage under ERISA, solely by virtue of the employee’s new eligibility to participate. ERISA is a federal law that requires employer plan sponsors to comply with certain fiduciary obligations, and imposes requirements for bonding, fee disclosures, and Form 5500 filings, among other things. A plan’s compliance with ERISA is ultimately the responsibility of the sponsoring employer.
Understanding and complying with ERISA requirements is the responsibility of the sponsoring employer, not Invesco (however, Invesco does provide certain limited support for ERISA disclosure obligations). Please also note, the Solo 401(k) is not designed to support ERISA plans; it is intended for owners and spouses only (and thus exempt from ERISA).
Invesco’s intent is to amend the Invesco Solo 401(k) Plan to exclude LTPT employees from receiving employer contributions, and to provide for only an employee salary deferral option for LTPT employees. However, since final IRS regulations are still pending, final plan amendments for your plan will depend on further IRS guidance, as referenced above. While we work through this process, employer contributions are not required.
Contract employees whose services are paid for and reported on a Form 1099 and do not receive W-2 wages are not considered LTPT employees.
An individual 401(k) and a Solo 401(k) are one and the same. This type of plan is designed for the one-person employer and their spouse. Other common names associated with this plan include Solo-k, Uni-k, Single k, and One-participant k.
While working with a third-party administrator (TPA) is not required, should you choose to utilize the support of a TPA, you may receive up to $500 per year in a tax credit for startup costs for a period of three years. Invesco is not a TPA, but it does provide basic recordkeeping services, applicable plan documents and materials, and certain regulatory notices applicable to your plan.
Filing IRS Form 5500 is required when plan assets reach $250,000 across all qualified retirement plans. Invesco does not provide IRS Form 5500 support. Please contact your qualified tax professional for assistance.
The Invesco Solo 401(k) plan allows Roth contributions to be made. Unlike a Roth IRA, a Roth 401(k) has higher contribution limits and no income eligibility requirements.
The information provided is general in nature and may not be relied upon nor considered to be the rendering of tax, legal, accounting or professional advice. Readers should consult with their own accountants, lawyers and/or other professionals for advice on their specific circumstances before taking any action.
Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. You should always consult your own legal or tax professional for information concerning your individual situation.
Asset allocation cannot eliminate the risk of fluctuating prices and uncertain returns and does not assure a profit or protect against loss.
All investing involves risk, including risk of loss.
A target risk fund is a type of asset allocation fund that holds a diversified mix of stocks, bonds, and other investments to create a desired risk profile. The fund manager of a target risk fund is responsible for overseeing all the securities owned within the fund to ensure that the level of risk is not greater or less than the fund’s target risk exposure.
