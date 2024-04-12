Individual investor access
Contributing to an IRA can help you prepare for retirement even if you're already contributing to an employer-sponsored retirement plan. Depending on your tax bracket, you may be eligible to contribute to a traditional IRA, a Roth IRA, or both.
Features
Traditional IRA¹
Roth IRA¹
|Annual contribution limit for 2025 is generally the lesser of $7,000 ($8,000 if you're 50 or older) or your taxable compensation for the year. Note: This amount is aggregated across traditional and Roth IRAs. Rollover contributions do not apply.
|Income requirement must be met to qualify for a tax deduction.
|Income requirement must be met to contribute.
|Annual contributions up to the annual limit must be made by April 15 to be considered a prior-year contribution.
✓
✓
|IRA may receive an eligible rollover distribution from a qualified plan.2
✓
|✓
|Tax deductions depend on salary level and whether the IRA owner is eligible to participate in an employer-sponsored retirement plan.
✓
|X
|Contributions are nondeductible.
✓
|Earnings accumulate on a tax-deferred basis.
✓
✓
|Qualified distributions are tax-free.
|X
✓
|Tax-free and penalty-free withdrawals of earnings are permitted after five years.
✓
|Tax-free and penalty-free withdrawals of contributions are permitted at any time and qualifies for a distributable event.
✓
|For married couples filing jointly, a nonworking spouse may also fund based on the earned income of the working spouse (up to the annual limit).
✓
✓
The information does not constitute tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor about your particular situation.
As a leading independent global investment management firm, investors can benefit from our commitment to investment excellence, depth of investment capabilities, and organizational strength:
Optimize your retirement by working with your financial professional to select an asset allocation that aligns with your investment and risk objectives.
An individual retirement account (IRA) is a personal savings plan that may provide tax advantages for setting aside money for retirement. Contributions made to a traditional IRA may be used as a tax deduction dependent upon:
Traditional IRA
Roth IRA
Anyone can contribute regardless of income.
Employees must meet income eligibility requirements to contribute directly.
|Contributions may be fully or partially deductible if certain requirements are met.
|Contributions are not tax-deductible.
Contributions generally lower taxable income during the year.
Return of contributed amount (basis) is generally tax-free and penalty-free regardless of age or holding period.
|Qualified distributions will be subject to ordinary income tax.
Earnings are tax-free when the account is held for at least five years and a qualifying event is attained.
|The IRS mandates a required minimum distribution for the original account owner at age 73.
|The IRS does not mandate required minimum distributions for the original account owner.
The maximum contribution permitted is the lesser of 100% of compensation or the amount shown below. Contributions may be divided between the Roth IRA, if eligible, and the traditional IRA as long as the aggregate contributions between both IRAs do not exceed the contribution limits stated.
Tax year
Contribution limit
Age 50 and older contribution limits
|2024
|$7,000
|$8,000
|2025
|$7,000
|$8,000
As a general rule, most traditional IRA distributions are subject to ordinary income tax in the year you receive the distribution. Distributions taken prior to the owner reaching age 59 ½ are subject to an additional 10% tax penalty, also known as a premature penalty. The following are some exceptions to the 10% penalty:
Yes, 401(k) balances can be rolled over into an IRA. Pretax balances are rolled over into a traditional IRA, and Roth 401(k) balances, if applicable, are rolled over into a Roth IRA. Rollovers can occur in one of two ways:
1. A direct rollover is a trustee-to-trustee transfer between a qualified plan and an IRA for the same shareholder.
o The shareholder must have attained a distributable event, such as retirement, severance of employment, disability, or death.
o The distributing plan will report the direct rollover distribution on IRS Form 1099-R, and the receiving IRA custodian will report the rollover contribution on IRS Form 5498.
2. An indirect rollover is a tax-free reinvestment (contribution) of a distribution from an eligible retirement plan into another eligible retirement plan within 60 days.
o Indirect rollovers are reportable. The shareholder will receive IRS Form 1099-R from the distributing plan and IRS Form 5498 for the rollover contribution from the receiving IRA custodian.
o Invesco policy: Invesco doesn’t police acceptance of the 60-day period for indirect rollover contributions. However, if Invesco receives an Invesco Self-Certification for Late Rollover Contributions Form or IRS Model Letter, along with a rollover contribution, then we will report the rollover contribution with a self-certifying waiver of the 60-day requirement on IRS Form 5498.
A Roth IRA is a personal savings plan where regular nondeductible contributions accrue tax-free earnings. Contribution amounts may be withdrawn tax-free and penalty-free at any time. Additionally, any earnings made are not subject to federal income tax as long as the account has been maintained for at least five years and qualifies for a distributable event, such as age 59 ½, disability, death, or first-time home buyer expenses.
Roth IRA owners can take out Roth contributions (Roth basis) at any time without paying taxes or penalties. As an added benefit, Roth earnings are not subject to federal income tax if certain requirements are met. To withdraw earnings from a Roth IRA without owing taxes or penalties, the owner must be over 59 ½ and the account also must be at least five years old. This stipulation is known as the five-year rule. Additionally, unlike other sources of retirement savings, Roth IRAs don't have minimum distribution requirements and can be part of an estate planning strategy.
Return of Roth contributions (return of basis) is generally tax-free and penalty-free regardless of age or holding period. Since contributions to a Roth IRA are nondeductible, the dollar amount of the contributions (basis) may be withdrawn at any time without taxes or penalties. Withdrawal of conversion amounts, however, may be subject to a 10% recapture tax if withdrawn before the five-year recapture period is over.
In order to contribute to a Roth IRA, the owner must meet two requirements:
Tax year
Contribution limit
Age 50 and older contribution limits
|2024
|$7,000
|$8,000
|2025
|$7,000
|$8,000
As a general rule, contributed Roth IRA amounts may be withdrawn tax-free and penalty-free at any time because these amounts have already been taxed. At age 59 ½, investment earnings can be withdrawn without taxes or penalties if the Roth IRA account has been open for a minimum of five years.
Earnings distributions prior to age 59 ½ and the five-year holding period are subject to federal taxes and penalties. However, there are penalty exceptions. some are:
The information provided is general in nature and may not be relied upon nor considered to be the rendering of tax, legal, accounting or professional advice. Readers should consult with their own accountants, lawyers and/or other professionals for advice on their specific circumstances before taking any action.
Asset allocation cannot eliminate the risk of fluctuating prices and uncertain returns and does not assure a profit or protect against loss.
All investing involves risk, including risk of loss.
A target risk fund is a type of asset allocation fund that holds a diversified mix of stocks, bonds, and other investments to create a desired risk profile. The fund manager of a target risk fund is responsible for overseeing all the securities owned within the fund to ensure that the level of risk is not greater or less than the fund’s target risk exposure.
