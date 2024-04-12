Traditional and Roth IRAs

Yes, 401(k) balances can be rolled over into an IRA. Pretax balances are rolled over into a traditional IRA, and Roth 401(k) balances, if applicable, are rolled over into a Roth IRA. Rollovers can occur in one of two ways:

1. A direct rollover is a trustee-to-trustee transfer between a qualified plan and an IRA for the same shareholder.

o The shareholder must have attained a distributable event, such as retirement, severance of employment, disability, or death.

o The distributing plan will report the direct rollover distribution on IRS Form 1099-R, and the receiving IRA custodian will report the rollover contribution on IRS Form 5498.

2. An indirect rollover is a tax-free reinvestment (contribution) of a distribution from an eligible retirement plan into another eligible retirement plan within 60 days.

o Indirect rollovers are reportable. The shareholder will receive IRS Form 1099-R from the distributing plan and IRS Form 5498 for the rollover contribution from the receiving IRA custodian.

o Invesco policy: Invesco doesn’t police acceptance of the 60-day period for indirect rollover contributions. However, if Invesco receives an Invesco Self-Certification for Late Rollover Contributions Form or IRS Model Letter, along with a rollover contribution, then we will report the rollover contribution with a self-certifying waiver of the 60-day requirement on IRS Form 5498.