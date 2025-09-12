Retirement plans

403(b)

A versatile retirement savings plan suited for educators.

Streamline 403(b) setup for clients

As an experienced industry provider in the 403(b) marketplace focused on non-ERISA plans1, Invesco has been partnering with financial professionals and major third-party administrators (TPAs) to help employees of public schools (grades K-12) and other charitable organizations save and invest. We make it easy to work with plan participants by partnering with the major 403(b)-focused TPAs and having payroll slots nationwide.

  • Partnership: As a leading independent global investment management firm, investors may benefit from our commitment to investment excellence, depth of investment capabilities, and organizational strength. 
  • Management: Maximize your retirement by working with your financial professional to create an asset allocation that aligns with your investment and risk objectives. 
  • Allocation: Explore our mutual fund offerings, which span every major asset class, including US and international equity and fixed income portfolios and target-risk funds.

403 (b) plan features

Invesco partners with financial professionals and TPAs to support 403(b) non-ERISA plans for public schools and nonprofits, offering nationwide payroll access for easy participant engagement.

Salary deferrals are employee contributions that can be deferred as pre-tax, Roth (after-tax) dollars, or both. The most a participant can defer in 2025 for salary deferrals is limited to the lesser of 100% of compensation or:

  • $23,500 if under age 50.
  • $31,000 if age 50 -59 (includes, $7,500 in catch-up contributions).
  • $34,750 if ages 60 – 63. Beginning January 1, 2025, higher catch-up contribution up to $11,250 is permitted for these participants. Contributions may begin January 1 of the year the participant turns 60 and must cease by December 31 of the year they turn 63.
  • $31,000 if age 64+ (includes, $7,500 in catch-up contributions).

If employer contributions are permitted, the overall maximum contribution that can be deposited between employee salary deferrals and employer contributions is $70,000. Catch-up contributions are not included in the determination of this amount.

  • The annual retirement account maintenance fee of $30 is paid by the participant for balances under $50,000. The fee is waived for balances of $50,000 and over.2
  • Loans3 have a one-time initiation fee of $75 but no ongoing maintenance fee.

Account access and support

Individual investor access

Manage your individual account online and explore investment insights and market commentary.

Plan sponsor access

Retirement Plan Manager is an online tool that allows sponsors to submit and fund payroll contributions and generate reports.

Live support

Speak with a Client Services representative for account assistance, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Automated investor support

Obtain fund share price, check account balance, and make account transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

  • 1

    A non-ERISA 403(b) is a defined contribution plan available only to public schools and certain tax-exempt organizations that are defined by Section 501(c) of the Internal Revenue Code.
  • 2

    The annual fee is waived across all retirement account types if the total assets held by the participant in any retirement or non-retirement accounts held directly at Invesco, excluding 529 plans, is $50,000 or greater on the date fees are assessed. Fund expenses apply.
  • 3

    Must be a permitted feature of the plan. Will be found in plan documents.