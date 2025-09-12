Salary deferrals are employee contributions that can be deferred as pre-tax, Roth (after-tax) dollars, or both. The most a participant can defer in 2025 for salary deferrals is limited to the lesser of 100% of compensation or:

$23,500 if under age 50.

$31,000 if age 50 -59 (includes, $7,500 in catch-up contributions).

$34,750 if ages 60 – 63. Beginning January 1, 2025, higher catch-up contribution up to $11,250 is permitted for these participants. Contributions may begin January 1 of the year the participant turns 60 and must cease by December 31 of the year they turn 63.

$31,000 if age 64+ (includes, $7,500 in catch-up contributions).

If employer contributions are permitted, the overall maximum contribution that can be deposited between employee salary deferrals and employer contributions is $70,000. Catch-up contributions are not included in the determination of this amount.