Brian Levitt is Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy and Insights at Invesco. In this role, he leads a team of market strategists, investment strategists, and research professionals who provide timely and compelling insights and ideas for clients across North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.



Prior to his current role, Mr. Levitt served as global market strategist focused on North American clients. He joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. He started at OppenheimerFunds in fixed income product management in 2000 and then furthered his professional journey in the Macro and Investment Strategy group in 2005.



Mr. Levitt is frequently quoted in the financial services media, including Barron’s, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He is a recurring guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Yahoo! Finance, and co-hosts Invesco’s Greater Possibilities podcast. Mr. Levitt earned a BA degree in economics from the University of Michigan and an MBA with honors in finance and international business from Fordham University.