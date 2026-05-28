Warren Clayton-Howe is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Fixed Income Global Liquidity team based in London. In this role, he is responsible for managing the Invesco Global Liquidity money market funds and supports the Invesco Ultrashort Term Debt fund strategy along with money market trading for institutional client portfolios.

Mr. Clayton-Howe joined Invesco in 2015. Prior to joining the firm, he was a fund manager assistant at Schroders Asset Management, where he supported the investment grade and high yield credit funds.



Mr. Clayton-Howe earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Curtin University of Technology in Australia. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder and holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).