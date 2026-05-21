Invesco ETFS & ETPs

Digital asset ETPs and ETFs

Get digital asset exposure to bitcoin and blockchain technologies in a familiar investment vehicle that’s easy to own and trade.

Digital asset exposures

Digital assets’ potential to transform

Bitcoin is the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency. Blockchain is a public transaction ledger with broad applications from supply chain management to finance to healthcare. Our products offer secure and efficient exposure to bitcoin and blockchain.

Competitive pricing

Our ETPs offer investors efficient, flexible and low-cost access to these transformative digital asset exposures.

Easy access

The transparency and liquidity of an ETF or ETP wrapper offers investors an easier way to invest than directly holding cryptocurrencies.

Expert partnerships

We’ve partnered with leading digital asset experts for blockchain insights and institutional-grade crypto custody and safekeeping.

Frequently asked questions

Someone requests a transaction. That transaction can involve a physical asset, cryptocurrency, medical record, legal contract or any other information. The requested transaction is broadcast to all participants, (‘nodes’). The network of nodes validates the transaction using known algorithms. Once verified the transaction is combined with other transactions to create a new block of data. This new block of data is added to the existing blockchain and is permanent and unalterable. The transaction is then complete. 

There are numerous benefits of using blockchain technologies. They increase record transparency and help with the auditing process. They also help to streamline business processes and can potentially reduce costs when trust or integrity is difficult to enforce.

Discover more from Invesco

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    All information is provided as at 28 February 2026, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

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