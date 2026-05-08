Invesco ETFs

Equity ETFs

Enhance your portfolio with cost-effective and diversified equity ETFs, covering various regions, sectors, and investment themes.

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Diversification, cost- efficiency, and liquidity

Access a wide range of global stock markets, with ETFs designed to track the performance of the leading stock indices. Our cost-effective and diversified solutions cover various regions, sectors, and investment themes, many of which can benefit from swap-based performance advantages.

Broad diversification

ETFs can provide exposure to a broad range of stocks within a single investment, helping to spread risk across multiple companies and sectors.

Target specific strategy

Track a particular index, sector, theme, or geographical region to tailor a portfolio to meet a specific investment goal, risk tolerance, or ESG considerations.

Industry leader

We’ve been in the lower costs: More than 70% of our EMEA equity ETF assets have a lower-than-average ongoing charges figure (OCF) within the competitive space.1

Equity ETF categories

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Swap-based ETFs

Swap-based ETFs partner with banks through financial contracts designed to precisely generate the returns of an index. This can lead to performance advantages.

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Nasdaq Innovation Suite

Invesco and Nasdaq’s long-standing relationship helps investors gain access to disruptive tech, iconic brands, and smart diversification across US large- and mid-cap equities.

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Equal Weight ETFs

An equal weight approach ensures that each company, regardless of size, has an equal impact on your portfolio, unlike traditional market-cap weighted ETFs.

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Thematic ETFs

Discover the transformative opportunities in clean energy and technological innovation with our specialised range of ETFs, designed to provide exposure to  high-growth areas.

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Frequently asked questions

They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.

Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.

While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.

Using ETFs to invest in equities can offer several benefits, including diversification, cost-efficiency, and liquidity. ETFs can provide exposure to a broad range of stocks within a single investment, helping to spread risk across multiple companies and sectors. They can also be used to target specific equity investment strategies, such as tracking a particular index, sector, theme or geographical region. This can allow investors to tailor their portfolios to meet their specific investment goals and risk tolerance.

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  • Footnotes

    Source: Invesco, as at 31 January 2026.

     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

     

    Important information

    All information is provided as at 28 February 2026, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

  • EMEA5277119/2026