Equity ETFs

ETF Investing
Explore Invesco's extensive range of ETFs, offering innovative solutions and diverse strategies to help you achieve your investment goals.
Access a wide range of global stock markets, with ETFs designed to track the performance of the leading stock indices. Our cost-effective and diversified solutions cover various regions, sectors, and investment themes, many of which can benefit from swap-based performance advantages.
ETFs can provide exposure to a broad range of stocks within a single investment, helping to spread risk across multiple companies and sectors.
Track a particular index, sector, theme, or geographical region to tailor a portfolio to meet a specific investment goal, risk tolerance, or ESG considerations.
We’ve been in the lower costs: More than 70% of our EMEA equity ETF assets have a lower-than-average ongoing charges figure (OCF) within the competitive space.1
They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.
Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.
While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.
Using ETFs to invest in equities can offer several benefits, including diversification, cost-efficiency, and liquidity. ETFs can provide exposure to a broad range of stocks within a single investment, helping to spread risk across multiple companies and sectors. They can also be used to target specific equity investment strategies, such as tracking a particular index, sector, theme or geographical region. This can allow investors to tailor their portfolios to meet their specific investment goals and risk tolerance.
Explore Invesco's extensive range of ETFs, offering innovative solutions and diverse strategies to help you achieve your investment goals.
Exchange-traded funds and commodities are a hotbed of innovation and an exciting way for investors to access capital markets. Read our insights on the latest news and developments in this fast moving area.
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