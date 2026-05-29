Thematic ETFs

A diversified portfolio will usually comprise both core and non-core holdings, with thematic funds part of that latter category. Because thematic funds are more concentrated and targeted compared to broad index funds, they tend to be more volatile, especially over shorter timeframes. Held over the longer term, however, they may be able to capture the evolution of the theme. They’re often seen as providing more differentiated, less correlated sources of return. Some investors may use them as strategic positions alongside their portfolio’s core holdings, with traditional sectors used more tactically to adjust for shorter-term market conditions.