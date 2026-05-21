ETF Investing
Explore how our ETFs can be cost-effective tools that help you invest in new possibilities for your clients.
Passive ETFs aim to deliver on an index’s performance. Rather than own the underlying stocks, swap-based ETFs partner with banks through financial contracts designed to precisely generate the returns of an index. This can lead to performance advantages.
We have unmatched scale, an unbroken 15-year track record, and the largest swap-based ETF in the world: the Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF1.
Using up to six swap counterparties per ETF allows us to diversify risk and ensure competitive pricing, with full exposures published daily.
We pioneered the first multi-counterparty swap-based ETFs, with rigorous selection and daily monitoring of counterparties since Day 1.
There are two ways an ETF can replicate the performance of an index, either through physical or swap-based replication. Depending on the particular index being tracked, one method might have advantages over the other.
Physical replication: The ETF tracks the index by buying and holding a portfolio of securities that closely matches the index’s composition. When the index rebalances, the ETF will need to buy or sell securities so that it continues to resemble it. There are two ways a physical ETF may invest:
Swap-based replication: The ETF also buys and holds a basket of securities but not necessarily those of the index being tracked. The ETF will aim to deliver the index performance through a financial agreement (swap contract) provided by an investment bank (counterparty).
Swap-based ETFs aim to deliver precise tracking, as the swap counterparty is contractually obliged to match index performance, helping keep costs low and predictable. They also benefit from favourable tax treatment in the US and UK, potentially offering a performance edge over physically replicating ETFs. Some investors prefer swap-based ETFs for precise market targeting.
While there's no definitive right or wrong way to replicate an index, the choice often depends on the index itself. In some cases, swap-based ETFs might be the most efficient way to access a particular market.
Even though the securities are different from those in the index, they’ll still be expected to generate a return. Of course, on any given day, the return could be more or less than the index return.
Swap-based ETFs contract with one or more banks to exchange the performance of their basket for the performance of the index (plus or minus a fee) using what’s known as a ‘swap contract’. This contractual agreement means that the swap-based approach is likely to be able to track an index more closely than a physical approach.
Every investment comes with risk. The primary risks of an ETF are related to the underlying market being tracked, whether the ETF is tracking an index through physical or swap-based replication methods. Having a counterparty involved, however, presents an additional risk. Counterparty risk means there is always a chance, however remote, that a counterparty fails. But ETF providers like us have long found ways to mitigate this risk successfully.
We use multiple banks to back up our swap-based ETFs and we ensure they are all in good financial health. And, when you’re talking about banks as big as JP Morgan.
Our swap-based ETFs use an agreement/contract where two parties agree to exchange cashflows. They use total returns swaps, where the ETF exchanges the total return on its portfolio of assets for the total return of the relevant index.
The swap fee is the all-in amount paid by the fund to the counterparty for the service of replicating the index return.
An ETF and its swap counterparty are required to ‘reset’ the swap agreement - and settle the difference – if the value owed to either party exceeds a specified amount.
A bank that enters into a swap contract with the ETF.
The possibility that the bank (swap counterparty) is unable to honour its agreement to pay the index performance to the ETF.
These are investment products that aim to deliver returns based on overnight interest rates – typically used for short-term cash management and capital preservation, especially in volatile markets.
These are official overnight interest rate benchmarks used in Europe, the US, and the UK. They reflect the cost of very short-term borrowing between banks and other financial institutions, and are considered reliable indicators of central bank policy and market liquidity:
Explore how our ETFs can be cost-effective tools that help you invest in new possibilities for your clients.
Enhance your portfolio with cost-effective and diversified equity ETFs, covering various regions, sectors, and investment themes.
Exchange-traded funds and commodities are a hotbed of innovation and an exciting way for investors to access capital markets. Read our insights on the latest news and developments in this fast moving area.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.