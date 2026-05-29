ETF Investing
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Whether you’re looking to invest in single commodities or a broad basket of them, consider index-based strategies from a proven leader in commodities exchange-traded products. We offer cost-efficient solutions, including one of the largest physical gold product and the ETF tracking the flagship BCOM index in Europe.1
Incorporating commodities into a traditional investment portfolio of stocks and bonds can offer diversification benefits.
Having an allocation to commodities can offer an efficient hedge when inflation is elevated because they typically increase in price.
Commodities can benefit from inflation and supply/demand imbalances when the prices of oil, agriculture, and other natural resources rise.
Commodities are generally raw materials and can be grouped into energy (e.g. crude oil, natural gas), metals (e.g. gold, aluminium, copper) and agricultural commodities (e.g. corn, cotton, live cattle).
Commodity indices typically measure commodity futures performance. Futures are contracts to receive (or deliver) commodities at a specified future date and price.
Direct (physical) investing in many commodities is challenging for many reasons, e.g. cost of storage, delivery, and so on. So, by investing in futures contracts, you can gain exposure to commodities without having to own the physical underlying asset and the difficulties that come with it.
As measured by inflation beta2 from 1998 to 2022, commodities are historically the most efficient hedge for inflation of any major asset class, even when compared to common inflation-fighting instruments, like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 3, real estate investments trusts (REITs) 4, and gold.5 This is because commodities are raw materials used as inputs in housing, transportation and food – all components of the CPI. In addition, inflation shocks are usually the by-product of stronger-than-expected demand and/or supply uncertainty, all of which may boost the price of goods.
Given the global reach of commodities, commodity prices have many drivers. However, some of the key influencing factors include:
Greenhouse gases (GHG) are naturally occurring gases in the atmosphere, which absorbs and re-emits heat, contributing to the warming of the earth. Examples include carbon dioxide and methane. Carbon is a chemical element that is present in many, but not all, greenhouse gases. For the purposes of analysing what investors understand as the ‘carbon footprint’ of a commodity portfolio, GHG emissions data provides a representative metric.
These are physically backed exchange traded certificates (ETCs) that can be bought and sold on exchange. Certificates in the ETCs are a type of debt instrument and are secured by a pool of collateral (the underlying precious metal), which is held on trust by the trustee for itself, the certificate holders and other parties.
Explore Invesco's extensive range of ETFs, offering innovative solutions and diverse strategies to help you achieve your investment goals.
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