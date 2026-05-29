INVESCO ETFS & ETPS

Commodity ETFs and ETCs

Commodities can play several roles in a portfolio, offering diversification, inflation hedging, and growth opportunities.

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Convenience, ease of access, and transparency

Whether you’re looking to invest in single commodities or a broad basket of them, consider index-based strategies from a proven leader in commodities exchange-traded products. We offer cost-efficient solutions, including one of the largest physical gold product and the ETF tracking the flagship BCOM index in Europe.1

Diversification

Incorporating commodities into a traditional investment portfolio of stocks and bonds can offer diversification benefits.

Potential inflation hedge

Having an allocation to commodities can offer an efficient hedge when inflation is elevated because they typically increase in price.

Attractive return potential

Commodities can benefit from inflation and supply/demand imbalances when the prices of oil, agriculture, and other natural resources rise.

Commodity ETFs and ETC suite

ETF
Why invest in Gold?

Transcript

Frequently asked questions

Commodities are generally raw materials and can be grouped into energy (e.g. crude oil, natural gas), metals (e.g. gold, aluminium, copper) and agricultural commodities (e.g. corn, cotton, live cattle).

Commodity indices typically measure commodity futures performance. Futures are contracts to receive (or deliver) commodities at a specified future date and price. 

Direct (physical) investing in many commodities is challenging for many reasons, e.g. cost of storage, delivery, and so on. So, by investing in futures contracts, you can gain exposure to commodities without having to own the physical underlying asset and the difficulties that come with it.

As measured by inflation beta2 from 1998 to 2022, commodities are historically the most efficient hedge for inflation of any major asset class, even when compared to common inflation-fighting instruments, like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 3, real estate investments trusts (REITs) 4, and gold.5 This is because commodities are raw materials used as inputs in housing, transportation and food – all components of the CPI. In addition, inflation shocks are usually the by-product of stronger-than-expected demand and/or supply uncertainty, all of which may boost the price of goods.

Given the global reach of commodities, commodity prices have many drivers. However, some of the key influencing factors include:

  • Global economic health: The health of the global economy can directly impact the supply and demand of commodities, influencing prices. In particular, developments in China and the US often have an outsized influence as they are the world’s two largest global economies by gross domestic product (GDP), which measures the total value of a country's finished goods and services
  • Green transition and climate volatility: Contrary to popular belief, the energy transition/decarbonisation trend is supportive of commodity prices. Metals like copper, aluminium, zinc and nickel are playing a significant role in the transition to renewable energy, yet efforts to reduce carbon emissions are significantly constraining supplies. This combination of growing demand and tightening supply could potentially create sustained global deficits in the metals sector for years — possibly decades — to come. The growing application of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations in investment solutions has also led to significant underinvestment in fossil fuels, such as oil and gas, stunting supply growth while global demand continues to climb. Extreme weather events may continue to upend supplies in the agricultural sector. Furthermore, there may be increased demand for agricultural commodities to be used as ‘energy crops’ for ethanol and biodiesel.
  • Geopolitics:Rising geopolitical tension, especially between significant players in this market, can lead to heightened uncertainty and volatility for prices, as we saw play out following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Tensions between the US and China have also been rising, which could potentially rewrite existing global trade routes.

Greenhouse gases (GHG) are naturally occurring gases in the atmosphere, which absorbs and re-emits heat, contributing to the warming of the earth. Examples include carbon dioxide and methane. Carbon is a chemical element that is present in many, but not all, greenhouse gases. For the purposes of analysing what investors understand as the ‘carbon footprint’ of a commodity portfolio, GHG emissions data provides a representative metric. 

These are physically backed exchange traded certificates (ETCs) that can be bought and sold on exchange. Certificates in the ETCs are a type of debt instrument and are secured by a pool of collateral (the underlying precious metal), which is held on trust by the trustee for itself, the certificate holders and other parties.

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  • Footnotes

    1 Source: Invesco, as of 31 January 2026

    2 Inflation beta is a metric used to evaluate an asset class’s ability to hedge inflation. It measures the change in inflation against the return of the asset class over a specific time period.

    3 The value of inflation-linked securities will fluctuate in response to changes in real interest rates, generally decreasing when real interest rates rise and increasing when real interest rates fall. Interest payments on such securities generally vary up or down along with the rate of inflation. Real interest rates represent nominal (or stated) interest rates reduced by the expected impact of inflation.

    4 REITs are pooled investment vehicles that trade like stocks and invest substantially all their assets in real estate and may qualify for special tax considerations. REITs are subject to risks inherent in the direct ownership of real estate. A company’s failure to qualify as a REIT under federal tax law may have adverse consequences for the REIT’s shareholders. REITs may have expenses, including advisory and administration, and REIT shareholders will incur a proportionate share of the underlying expenses.

    5 Sources: Bloomberg L.P. and US Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of December 2022.

     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

     

    Important Information

    All information is provided as at 28 February 2026, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

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