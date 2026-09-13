clients we serve Sovereign institutions

Sovereign investors are rethinking portfolio construction. See how Invesco helps them navigate challenges and uncover new opportunities.

Your strategic partner for an evolving landscape

We are committed to building long-term, strategic partnerships with official institutions, bringing the best of our investment expertise and capabilities from across our global organization. As an independent firm, we are solely focused on investment management. We direct all our intellectual capital, global strength and operational stability toward helping clients achieve their investment objectives. 

Investment expertise

A broad range of asset class capabilities, strategies, and tailored solutions to help meet complex investment objectives.

Knowledge transfer

Thought leadership, market insights, and educational programmes designed to empower investment decision-making.

Supporting diverse investment goals

A broad platform of public and private market capabilities, ETFs, multi-asset solutions, and quantitative strategies to support sovereign investment objectives.

Capabilities designed around your needs

Explore our extensive expertise across asset class and investment style.

Explore expert insights