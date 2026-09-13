Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study 2026
Explore insights from 144 sovereign investors managing $29T in assets as they adapt to a transformed global investment landscape.
We are committed to building long-term, strategic partnerships with official institutions, bringing the best of our investment expertise and capabilities from across our global organization. As an independent firm, we are solely focused on investment management. We direct all our intellectual capital, global strength and operational stability toward helping clients achieve their investment objectives.
A broad range of asset class capabilities, strategies, and tailored solutions to help meet complex investment objectives.
Thought leadership, market insights, and educational programmes designed to empower investment decision-making.
A broad platform of public and private market capabilities, ETFs, multi-asset solutions, and quantitative strategies to support sovereign investment objectives.
Explore our extensive expertise across asset class and investment style.
A broad suite of credit and liquidity solutions for diverse institutional investment needs.
Explore the breadth of our ETF capabilities and our expansive platform with experts dedicated to supporting your investment goals.
Anchored by a proven, cycle-tested investment process, our 30-plus years of credit expertise support flexible capital solutions—from CLOs and syndicated loans to direct lending and distressed credit.
Innovative investment strategies and performance driven capabilities to uncover opportunities across the real estate investment spectrum.
From robust research and analysis to bespoke investment solutions, our team brings insights and innovation to your portfolio construction process.
Unlock the power of proven, quantitative approach to investing.
We offer a variety of sustainable investing solutions which reflect clients’ diverse needs.
Change site/location
Welcome to APAC Institutional
Institutional