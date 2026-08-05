Capabilities Fixed income

Amid interest rate uncertainty, what is the opportunity for fixed income investors? Discover income potential in any market conditions with well-diversified credit strategies.
Request Presentation

A broad suite of credit and liquidity solutions for diverse institutional investment needs

Delivering an exceptional client experience through deep expertise, global scale, and a broad fixed income platform designed to meet diverse client needs.

Customized portfolios

Through ongoing dialogue, we partner with clients to develop solutions that are tailored to their specific needs, including ESG priorities.

Active capabilities

The continuous sharing of actionable investment ideas through a disciplined, transparent investment process leads to differentiated, high conviction portfolios.

Broad opportunities

Spanning asset classes, geographies, and capital structure, our fixed income capabilities are powered by proprietary research from a deep team of sector-focused credit analysts and macro analysts. 

$500B+ in client assets

Our global fixed income platform manages more than $500 billion in client assets.1

182 fixed income professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of 182 fixed income investment professionals.1

18 yrs of average experience

Our investment professionals have an average 18 years of industry experience.1

Explore fixed income platform

Why global aggregate bonds?

Expert access: Investors can benefit from diversification through unhedged exposure across geographies, sectors, and instrument types. We are adjusting the composition of a portfolio to respond to changing market conditions and to take advantage of opportunities that arise.

Dynamic, global asset allocations

The process includes:

  • Identifying long-term trends in demographic shifts, technological advancements, and environmental changes 
  • Economic analysis on GDP growth, inflation rates, and monetary policies
  • Thematic investing in specific sectors or industries that are expected to benefit from these long-term trends and economic conditions.

Active risk management

We monitor and adjust the risk levels within a portfolio to align with the investor’s risk tolerance and investment objectives, by spreading investments across various asset classes, sectors, and geographies to reduce exposure to any single risk factor.

Why consider investment grade (IG) bonds?

High quality debt: We focus on investment grade corporate bonds, issued by top companies that are highly solvent with strong balance sheets. We conduct independent assessments of every issuer’s creditworthiness, providing our investors with a reliable source of income while preserving capital. 

Mitigate risk

Default risk on the high-quality securities we invest in is typically low, with defaults very rare for investment grade issuers. We invest across a broad range of sectors and geographies, which helps ensure good diversification.

Navigate the big themes driving economies

We don’t just focus on market timing and security selection. Instead, we also identify the big themes driving economies and use this analysis to help drive our selection, including decarbonization, the impact of geopolitical volatility, and the potential scenario of a transition of global economies from stagflation to stagnation.

What makes emerging market debt (EM debt) different?

Enhance risk-adjusted returns: Compared with other asset classes, EM debt can behave differently under various market conditions. By adding EM debt exposure, investors can potentially enhance risk-adjusted returns and enjoy the best of both worlds - risk diversification and potential for alpha. 

Macroeconomic risk framework: a 360° approach

No market or region can be viewed in isolation. That’s why we combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up country research on issues like trade and international relations. We develop our macroeconomic outlook and incorporate robust linkages between developed and emerging market economies to better inform our global perspective.

Downside mitigation: a smoother ride

Given the relative volatility of the asset class, an asymmetric approach to risk management and budgeting can provide investors with an overall smoother investment experience over time. We look to reduce volatility throughout the emerging market cycle and maintain a low-tracking error and high volatility in risk-on periods as well as a high tracking error and low volatility in risk-off periods.

Latest insights

Meet the team

  • Rob Waldner

    Rob Waldner

    Chief Strategist and Head of Macro Research, Invesco Fixed Income

  • Norbert Ling

    Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management, APAC

  • Lyndon Man

    Lyndon Man

    Portfolio Manager

  • Hemant Baijal

    Hemant Baijal

    Head of Macro Alpha, Co-Head of Emerging Markets Debt

  • Haidan Zhong

    Haidan Zhong

    Head of Client Portfolio Management, Invesco Fixed Income APAC

Request presentation

Connect with us for a tailored conversation on your investment needs.

 

By providing your details here you consent to receiving marketing materials which includes our newsletters and information from Invesco globally that we think maybe of interest to you (including direct marketing). You can withdraw your consent at any time by selecting the unsubscribe option in the communication you receive or by contacting your regional sales representative. For further information on how we store and use data, please refer to our Privacy Policy.

Request presentation

  • 1

    As of June 30, 2025.