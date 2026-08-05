A broad suite of credit and liquidity solutions for diverse institutional investment needs
Delivering an exceptional client experience through deep expertise, global scale, and a broad fixed income platform designed to meet diverse client needs.
Customized portfolios
Through ongoing dialogue, we partner with clients to develop solutions that are tailored to their specific needs, including ESG priorities.
Active capabilities
The continuous sharing of actionable investment ideas through a disciplined, transparent investment process leads to differentiated, high conviction portfolios.
Broad opportunities
Spanning asset classes, geographies, and capital structure, our fixed income capabilities are powered by proprietary research from a deep team of sector-focused credit analysts and macro analysts.
$500B+ in client assets
Our global fixed income platform manages more than $500 billion in client assets.1
182 fixed income professionals
We have a deep and experienced team of 182 fixed income investment professionals.1
18 yrs of average experience
Our investment professionals have an average 18 years of industry experience.1
Explore fixed income platform
Why global aggregate bonds?
Expert access: Investors can benefit from diversification through unhedged exposure across geographies, sectors, and instrument types. We are adjusting the composition of a portfolio to respond to changing market conditions and to take advantage of opportunities that arise.
Dynamic, global asset allocations
The process includes:
- Identifying long-term trends in demographic shifts, technological advancements, and environmental changes
- Economic analysis on GDP growth, inflation rates, and monetary policies
- Thematic investing in specific sectors or industries that are expected to benefit from these long-term trends and economic conditions.
Active risk management
We monitor and adjust the risk levels within a portfolio to align with the investor’s risk tolerance and investment objectives, by spreading investments across various asset classes, sectors, and geographies to reduce exposure to any single risk factor.
Why consider investment grade (IG) bonds?
High quality debt: We focus on investment grade corporate bonds, issued by top companies that are highly solvent with strong balance sheets. We conduct independent assessments of every issuer’s creditworthiness, providing our investors with a reliable source of income while preserving capital.
Mitigate risk
Default risk on the high-quality securities we invest in is typically low, with defaults very rare for investment grade issuers. We invest across a broad range of sectors and geographies, which helps ensure good diversification.
Navigate the big themes driving economies
We don’t just focus on market timing and security selection. Instead, we also identify the big themes driving economies and use this analysis to help drive our selection, including decarbonization, the impact of geopolitical volatility, and the potential scenario of a transition of global economies from stagflation to stagnation.
What makes emerging market debt (EM debt) different?
Enhance risk-adjusted returns: Compared with other asset classes, EM debt can behave differently under various market conditions. By adding EM debt exposure, investors can potentially enhance risk-adjusted returns and enjoy the best of both worlds - risk diversification and potential for alpha.
Macroeconomic risk framework: a 360° approach
No market or region can be viewed in isolation. That’s why we combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up country research on issues like trade and international relations. We develop our macroeconomic outlook and incorporate robust linkages between developed and emerging market economies to better inform our global perspective.
Downside mitigation: a smoother ride
Given the relative volatility of the asset class, an asymmetric approach to risk management and budgeting can provide investors with an overall smoother investment experience over time. We look to reduce volatility throughout the emerging market cycle and maintain a low-tracking error and high volatility in risk-on periods as well as a high tracking error and low volatility in risk-off periods.
Latest insights
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Chris Lau and Norbert Ling from Invesco's Fixed Income team share their investment outlooks for Asia investment grade and high yield bonds for Q4 2026.September 10, 2026
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Fixed Income Global Fixed Income Strategy – Monthly Update
InvescoRecent yen weakness has prompted one of the largest coordinated currency interventions in more than a decade. But despite its scale, intervention alone may not change the yen’s trajectory.August 31, 2026
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Fixed Income The case for senior loans - quarterly update
Kevin Petrovcik, Taylor Watts, Derek FinIn this quarterly update we provide our view on the case for senior loans in the current market environment.August 13, 2026
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Fixed Income 2026 Midyear Investment Outlook – Asia Fixed Income: High Yield
Norbert LingAsia high yield enters 2H 2026 with income driving returns as a shrinking market makes selectivity and higher-quality BB bonds more important.June 2, 2026
Meet the team
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Rob Waldner
Chief Strategist and Head of Macro Research, Invesco Fixed Income
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Norbert Ling
Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management, APAC
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Lyndon Man
Portfolio Manager
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Hemant Baijal
Head of Macro Alpha, Co-Head of Emerging Markets Debt
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Haidan Zhong
Head of Client Portfolio Management, Invesco Fixed Income APAC