Solutions and Multi-Asset
From robust research and analysis to bespoke investment solutions, our team brings insights and innovation to your portfolio construction process.
We understand that each consultant and their needs are as unique as the clients they serve. Our dedicated team collaborates with local and global consultants to understand specific challenges and objectives, providing personalized support and resources to help navigate the complexities of the investment landscape.
We leverage an open and responsive approach to help meet shared client objectives by offering the right solutions across nearly every asset class, strategy, and vehicle.
We manage $2.5 trillion in assets, giving clients confidence in working with a partner with size, scale, and stability that takes the utmost pride in their duty of care.
We deliver the combined expertise of our dedicated team with an on-the-ground presence across 26 markets.
Explore our extensive expertise across asset class and investment style.
From robust research and analysis to bespoke investment solutions, our team brings insights and innovation to your portfolio construction process.
A comprehensive equity platform for evolving portfolio objectives.
A broad suite of credit and liquidity solutions for diverse institutional investment needs.
Anchored by a proven, cycle-tested investment process, our 30-plus years of credit expertise support flexible capital solutions—from CLOs and syndicated loans to direct lending and distressed credit.
Innovative investment strategies and performance driven capabilities to uncover opportunities across the real estate investment spectrum.
One of the largest and most comprehensive investment platforms with a broad range of China capabilities including equities, fixed income, quantitative strategies, real estate and ETFs.
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