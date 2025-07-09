clients we serve Consultants

Working with you to help achieve shared client goals for you and your clients.

Your strategic partner for an evolving landscape

We understand that each consultant and their needs are as unique as the clients they serve. Our dedicated team collaborates with local and global consultants to understand specific challenges and objectives, providing personalized support and resources to help navigate the complexities of the investment landscape.

Consultant-focused

We leverage an open and responsive approach to help meet shared client objectives by offering the right solutions across nearly every asset class, strategy, and vehicle.

Managing with trust

We manage $2.5 trillion in assets, giving clients confidence in working with a partner with size, scale, and stability that takes the utmost pride in their duty of care.

Global resources

We deliver the combined expertise of our dedicated team with an on-the-ground presence across 26 markets.

Capabilities designed around your needs

Explore our extensive expertise across asset class and investment style.

Explore expert insights