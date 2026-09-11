Why this approach?

We are contrarian investors, aiming to buy companies for significantly less than our estimate of ‘fair value’. We favour conservative balance sheets and invest with a 3–5-year time horizon.

• We ride the wave from contrarian to popular

We don’t chase the market to find new opportunities. As active investors with a contrarian approach, we buy and build positions in temporarily unloved stocks trading well below our estimate of fair value. We target a double-digit annualised return from each stock we buy, as we ride the transition from contrarian to popular.

• We believe that valuation is paramount

We believe that the most sustainable way to make money for clients is to buy companies for less than they are worth. Our valuation-led approach incorporates rigorous fundamental analysis, meaning we can identify the likely sources of mispricing and how our views differ from consensus.

• We capture opportunities by focusing on the long term

We believe that share prices reflect fundamentals over time. Markets tend to overact to current events and underappreciate a company’s long-term prospects. By taking a long-term approach to investing, we’re able to capitalize on the market’s short-termism.