clients we serve Insurance companies

How can insurers balance return, risk and capital efficiency? Discover how we can tailor investments to support your portfolio objectives.

A partner focused on insurers’ priorities

Insurance portfolios are shaped by more than returns alone. Capital requirements, liability matching and regulation all play a key role. We bring a balance sheet‑aware approach, aligning investment strategies with liabilities, supporting capital efficiency and helping manage risk in a changing market.

Built around insurers’ needs

We design investment approaches with insurers in mind, taking into account liabilities, capital usage and regulatory constraints to support more effective portfolio decisions.

Focus on capital efficiency

We help insurers make more efficient use of capital by aligning investment choices with balance sheet needs and evolving requirements across markets and regulation.

Breadth with purpose

We have a broad range of capabilities with insurance expertise, helping insurers access relevant opportunities while maintaining a clear focus on risk, income and stability.

$95.6B in insurance assets

As of 12/31/25

$654.2B in institutional assets

As of 12/31/25

$2.5T in assets globally

As of 06/30/26

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Invesco Insurance Insights

This newsletter brings the latest topics impacting insurers, aimed to help those managing investment portfolios while considering an insurer’s business, regulatory and solvency needs.

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Capabilities designed around your needs

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