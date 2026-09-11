Fixed Income
A broad suite of credit and liquidity solutions for diverse institutional investment needs.
Insurance portfolios are shaped by more than returns alone. Capital requirements, liability matching and regulation all play a key role. We bring a balance sheet‑aware approach, aligning investment strategies with liabilities, supporting capital efficiency and helping manage risk in a changing market.
We design investment approaches with insurers in mind, taking into account liabilities, capital usage and regulatory constraints to support more effective portfolio decisions.
We help insurers make more efficient use of capital by aligning investment choices with balance sheet needs and evolving requirements across markets and regulation.
We have a broad range of capabilities with insurance expertise, helping insurers access relevant opportunities while maintaining a clear focus on risk, income and stability.
As of 12/31/25
As of 12/31/25
As of 06/30/26
This newsletter brings the latest topics impacting insurers, aimed to help those managing investment portfolios while considering an insurer’s business, regulatory and solvency needs.
Explore our extensive expertise across asset class and investment style.
A broad suite of credit and liquidity solutions for diverse institutional investment needs.
Explore the breadth of our ETF capabilities and our expansive platform with experts dedicated to supporting your investment goals.
Anchored by a proven, cycle-tested investment process, our 30-plus years of credit expertise support flexible capital solutions—from CLOs and syndicated loans to direct lending and distressed credit.
Innovative investment strategies and performance driven capabilities to uncover opportunities across the real estate investment spectrum.
From robust research and analysis to bespoke investment solutions, our team brings insights and innovation to your portfolio construction process.
Unlock the power of proven, quantitative approach to investing.
We offer a variety of sustainable investing solutions which reflect clients’ diverse needs.
Change site/location
Welcome to APAC Institutional
Institutional