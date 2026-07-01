Featured content
-
Explore insights from 144 sovereign investors managing $29T in assets as they adapt to a transformed global investment landscape.
-
2026 Capital Market AssumptionsInvesco Solutions is proud to present our 2026 Capital Market Assumptions providing the long-term estimates for over 170 major asset classes to aid in strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions.
-
Invesco Insurance InsightsThis newsletter brings the latest topics impacting insurers, aimed to help those managing investment portfolios while considering an insurer’s business, regulatory and solvency needs.
Latest insights
-
Multi Asset Understanding the Total Portfolio Approach: Private markets investing beyond traditional boundaries
Kenneth Blay, Benjamin JonesWhat changes when private markets are viewed through a Total Portfolio Approach? Examine allocation, liquidity, governance, and risk trade-offs.September 29, 2026
-
ETF Active Fixed Income ETFs: Bond expertise meets ETF efficiency
Matthew Tagliani, Paul SymsIntegrating fundamental active management into an ETF wrapper isn’t always straightforward. Discover how intelligent product structure and strategy design can overcome the challenges in fixed income for a unique new tool for investors.September 29, 2026
-
Multi Asset Resilience moves to the centre of portfolio design
InvescoSovereign wealth funds and central banks are redesigning portfolios to withstand diversification challenges, geopolitical shocks, and inflation. Explore their evolving asset allocation strategies.September 29, 2026
-
ETF Gold report – Quarterly update
Sam Whitehead, Benjamin Jones, David ScalesExplore the latest gold price trends, inflation and Fed rate expectations, plus our outlook for gold and how an allocation might help with portfolio diversification.September 29, 2026
-
Sustainable Investing Understanding the Total Portfolio Approach: Sustainable investing and asset allocation
Monica Bae , Benjamin JonesExplore how the Total Portfolio Approach supports sustainable investing by aligning risk, opportunity, and impact with whole portfolio goals.September 28, 2026
-
Multi Asset Insurance Insights Q3 2026: Evaluating AAA CLOs
Jaijit Kumar, Derek FinA CLO is a structured finance vehicle that pools together broadly syndicated loans — typically senior secured loans issued by corporate borrowers.September 16, 2026
-
Multi Asset Insurance Insights Q3 2026: A constructive macro outlook for insurers
David ChaoThe global economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite a backdrop of heightened policy uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and evolving central bank dynamics.September 16, 2026
-
Multi Asset Tactical Asset Allocation – Monthly Update
Invesco Solutions and Custom StrategiesOur framework continues to suggest the global economy is in a slowdown regime, with growth above its long-term trend and decelerating.September 9, 2026
-
ETF Crypto Digest - Monthly Update
Kathy Kriskey, Lucy LinThe tide may finally be turning for digital assets, with bitcoin and broader crypto markets breaking out of the range-bound trading pattern that defined much of this year. Strong exchange-traded product (ETP) inflows, short covering, and growing debt debasement demand suggest crypto may be emerging from its latest "crypto winter."September 9, 2026
-
ETF Nasdaq 100 Index Commentary – Monthly Update
InvescoIn August, the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) returned 4.24% vs. 2.72% for the S&P 500.September 9, 2026
-
Multi Asset Building portfolios with structural inflation: Why now?
Christoper HamiltonAs structural inflation becomes a more persistent risk, investors may need to rethink portfolio construction around growth, resilience, and total portfolio integration.August 31, 2026
-
ETF ETF Connect: Why China dividend and low-volatility strategies are attracting investors
Christine Huang, Lizzy LiuAs China’s market evolves, dividend and low volatility A-shares are gaining global attention for their potential to deliver stable income, lower risk, and sustainable growth.August 31, 2026
-
ETF Investing in AAA-rated CLOs through ETFs: An explainer
InvescoExplore how CLO ETFs can help investors seek growth opportunities through active portfolio management, flexibility, diversification, and the efficiency of the ETF structure.August 12, 2026
-
Multi Asset Understanding the Total Portfolio Approach: A primer
Benjamin Jones, Kenneth BlayFew debates in institutional investing have moved as quickly from the frontier to the mainstream as the Total Portfolio Approach (TPA).July 17, 2026
-
ETF ETF Connect: Expanding China ETF access for cross-border investors
Lizzy LiuETF Connect is expanding access between Hong Kong and mainland China, helping investors diversify through eligible ETFs across both markets.July 13, 2026
-
ETF How the ETF market structure holds up during extreme volatility: Part 2
InvescoExplore how gold and fixed income ETFs held up during Covid-19 volatility, supporting liquidity, price discovery, and investor access in stressed markets.July 1, 2026
Explore more insights
-
Markets & Economy
Our asset allocation perspectives provide actionable insights for evaluating risks, opportunities, and long-term portfolio positioning.
-
Asset Class Perspectives
Our latest portfolio manager perspectives. Explore the investment implications of market developments and structural shifts shaping today's investment landscape.
-
Research
Our research includes perspectives from Invesco’s investment teams covering a myriad of topics across asset classes, regions and investment styles – and features collaborations with advisory firms and think tanks.
-
Podcast – Institutional Conversations
Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and a premier experience for our clients.
-
Quick takes
Insights on the economy, the markets, and investments from Invesco's team of experts.
Discover investment capabilities
-
Equities
A comprehensive equity platform for evolving portfolio objectives.
-
Fixed Income
A broad suite of credit and liquidity solutions for diverse institutional investment needs.
-
ETF
Explore the breadth of our ETF capabilities and our expansive platform with experts dedicated to supporting your investment goals.
-
China
One of the largest and most comprehensive investment platforms with a broad range of China capabilities including equities, fixed income, quantitative strategies, real estate and ETFs.
-
Private Credit
Anchored by a proven, cycle-tested investment process, our 30-plus years of credit expertise support flexible capital solutions—from CLOs and syndicated loans to direct lending and distressed credit.
-
Real Estate
Innovative investment strategies and performance driven capabilities to uncover opportunities across the real estate investment spectrum.
-
Solutions and Multi Asset
We aid investors in achieving portfolio objectives.
-
Systematic Investing
Unlock the power of proven, quantitative approach to investing.
-
Sustainable Investing
We offer a variety of sustainable investing solutions which reflect clients’ diverse needs.