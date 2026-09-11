clients we serve Pensions and public funds

Delivering tailored investment strategies and solutions that help pension schemes and public funds achieve their investment objectives.
Two people looking at a tablet

The insight to engage. The solutions to deliver.

Working in partnership with pension and public funds, we deliver tailored investment strategies, global insights, and innovative solutions to help clients achieve their long-term goals and retirement objectives.

Partnership, not products

We build trust by understanding your scheme’s needs, shaping solutions-led support around people, governance and goals that is tailored and defensible.

Capabilities for every stage

A practical toolkit of ETFs, private markets, multi-asset and quantitative capabilities to support evolving pension portfolios.

A shared commitment to member outcomes

Our support connects portfolio construction, member communication and at-retirement decisions, helping schemes link investment design to clearer member outcomes.

Capabilities designed around your needs

Explore our extensive expertise across asset class and investment style.

Explore expert insights