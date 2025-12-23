Vastrentend beleggen met ETF's

These are official overnight interest rate benchmarks used in Europe, the US, and the UK. They reflect the cost of very short-term borrowing between banks and other financial institutions, and are considered reliable indicators of central bank policy and market liquidity:
€STR (Euro Short-Term Rate) – Set by the European Central Bank, it shows the average rate at which banks lend to each other overnight in euros.
SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) – Based on actual transactions in the US Treasury repo market, it’s widely used as a benchmark for US dollar-based products.
SONIA (Sterling Overnight Index Average) – Published by the Bank of England, it reflects overnight lending rates in British pounds