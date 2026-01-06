Equities

A case for long-term muni funds

January 6, 2026
Key takeaways

Yield curve dislocation

1

A steep yield curve, with long-term bonds underperforming, has historically led to strong rebound returns.

Attractive tax-free income

2

Top-rated 30-year munis are currently yielding 4.5%–5%, about a 7.86% taxable-equivalent yield for high earners.1

Macro tailwinds

3

Long-term munis may offer upside potential if yields fall and help drive gains from any roll-down effects.

Municipal bond investors are facing a rare dislocation in 2025. While most fixed-income sectors have delivered solid returns this year, munis have lagged — especially at the long end of the curve.2 The performance gap partly reflects investor behavior. Many have crowded into short-duration muni mutual funds, leaving long-term muni funds underfunded. This performance divergence has created one of the steepest muni yield curves in years, and with it, a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.

For those able to extend duration, the long end of the muni market offers some of the most attractive yields seen in more than a decade. Top-rated 30-year municipal bonds yield roughly 4.5%–5% today, levels not seen since around 2011.3 These tax-exempt yields translate into tax-equivalent returns in the high single digits for those in upper income brackets. For example, a 4.65% muni yield is about 7.86% pre-tax, rivaling long-term stock return averages but with much lower volatility.

Munis offer attractive value further along the curve

Long end of the muni market offers some of the most attractive yields

Term

US Treasury

Muni
AAA

Muni A

Muni
AAA
tax-equivalent
yield

Muni A
tax-equivalent
yield

Muni/US
Treasury
ratio

Muni/US
Treasury
ratio
tax-equivalent
yield

10-year

4.39%

3.27%

3.70%

5.52%

6.25%

74.4%

125.6%

20-year

4.94%

4.35%

4.91%

7.35%

8.29%

88.0%

148.7%

30-year

4.89%

4.65%

5.20%

7.86%

8.79%

95.1%

160.7%

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., as of July. 30, 2025. Muni AAA is represented by the Municipal AAA GO bond yield, a Municipal Market Data proprietary yield curve of AAA-rated state general obligation bonds, based on the institutional block size of $2 million+ market activity in both the primary and secondary bond market. Muni A is the Bloomberg Municipal Bond A Index, an unmanaged index of the A-rated municipal bond market. The muni US Treasury ratio compares the muni AAA vs. the yield on the US Treasury. All tax-equivalent yields assume a top tax rate of 40.8%:  A 37% federal tax rate, and a 3.8% net investment income tax (NIIT), effective Jan. 1, 2025. The top marginal tax rate applies to single taxpayers with more than $626,350 in taxable income or couples with $751,600 or more. NIIT is the net investment income tax for single taxpayers with more than $200,000 in taxable income or couples with $250,000 or more. Source for tax information is Irs.gov, as of Oct. 22, 2024. An investment cannot be made directly into an index. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Importantly, the income comes with limited credit risk. Muni defaults are exceedingly rare for investment-grade issuers. Roughly 72% of the muni bond market is now rated AA or higher,4 reflecting historically strong credit quality across states and cities. High-quality muni mutual funds can allow investors to capture unusually rich, tax-free yields without taking on outsized credit risk.

Roll down effect

Plus, when interest rates fall, muni bonds with a steep yield curve experience a "roll down" effect, leading to price appreciation. This happens because as a bond moves closer to maturity, its lower yield is priced into its price, causing the price to rise. This strategy is most effective when the yield curve is steep, as it creates more price appreciation as the bond "rolls down" the curve to a lower, shorter-term part.

  • 1

    Source: Bloomberg L.P. as of July 30, 2025. Top-rated muni AAA is represented by the Municipal AAA GO bond yield, a Municipal Market Data proprietary yield curve of AAA-rated state general obligation bonds, based on the institutional block size of $2 million+ market activity in both the primary and secondary bond market. The muni tax-equivalent AAA yield assumes a top tax rate of 40.8%: 37% federal tax rate and 3.8% net investment income tax (NIIT), effective Jan. 1, 2025. Irs.gov, as of Oct. 22, 2024. The top marginal tax rate is for single taxpayers with more than $626,350 in taxable income or couples with $751,600 or more. NIIT is for single taxpayers with more than $200,000 in taxable income or couples with $250,000 or more.
  • 2

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index returns by curve segment.
  • 3

    Source: Bloomberg L.P. as of July 30, 2025. Top-rated muni AAA is represented by the Municipal AAA GO bond yield, a Municipal Market Data proprietary yield curve of AAA-rated state general obligation bonds, based on the institutional block size of $2 million+ market activity in both the primary and secondary bond market. The muni tax-equivalent AAA yield assumes a top tax rate of 40.8%: 37% federal tax rate and 3.8% net investment income tax (NIIT), effective Jan. 1, 2025. Irs.gov, as of Oct. 22, 2024. The top marginal tax rate is for single taxpayers with more than $626,350 in taxable income or couples with $751,600 or more. NIIT is for single taxpayers with more than $200,000 in taxable income or couples with $250,000 or more.
  • 4

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., monthly data for the Bloomberg US Municipal Bond Index, which covers the USD-denominated long-term tax-exempt bond market. The index has four main sectors: state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds, and pre-refunded bonds, as of June 30, 2025.

