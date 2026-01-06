A case for long-term muni funds

Municipal bond investors are facing a rare dislocation in 2025. While most fixed-income sectors have delivered solid returns this year, munis have lagged — especially at the long end of the curve.2 The performance gap partly reflects investor behavior. Many have crowded into short-duration muni mutual funds, leaving long-term muni funds underfunded. This performance divergence has created one of the steepest muni yield curves in years, and with it, a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.

For those able to extend duration, the long end of the muni market offers some of the most attractive yields seen in more than a decade. Top-rated 30-year municipal bonds yield roughly 4.5%–5% today, levels not seen since around 2011.3 These tax-exempt yields translate into tax-equivalent returns in the high single digits for those in upper income brackets. For example, a 4.65% muni yield is about 7.86% pre-tax, rivaling long-term stock return averages but with much lower volatility.