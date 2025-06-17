The case for value investing

What may benefit value stocks

Value investing may be well-positioned in today's economic climate. Several macroeconomic trends may be converging to create favorable conditions for undervalued, fundamentally strong companies. The potential for higher inflation and elevated interest rates can lead to tighter monetary policies, making richly valued growth investments less attractive while reinforcing the appeal of businesses with solid earnings and tangible assets. Additionally, rising industrial production and a growing emphasis on onshoring, driven by supply chain resiliency efforts and geopolitical shifts, may favor established companies with strong domestic operations. These tailwinds can make value stocks an attractive choice for investors seeking stability and sustainable returns in a shifting market environment.

While the goal of value investing is to find companies trading at a discount to intrinsic value, approaches to identifying value vary widely and can significantly affect exposures. In addition, with the broader market being driven in large part by a narrow group of mostly growth stocks the last few years, client portfolios that tilted toward benchmark weights may have unintentional growth biases.

Slightly more value exposure: RSP

Just as all value investments are not alike, investors’ value preferences and needs are not all alike either. For an investor looking to tilt a portfolio to slightly more value, and lighten up on mega-growth exposure, RSP may be appealing. It equally weights all the constituents in the S&P 500 Index at each quarterly rebalance, and in doing so, provides a blended portfolio that tilts exposure slightly more toward value than the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index.

Broad-based value strategy: PRF and RWL

For investors interested in broad-based strategies that provide higher value load, fundamentally weighted strategies like PRF or RWL may be appealing. PRF weights approximately 1,000 of the largest US companies using four fundamental measures of firm size: book value plus intangibles, cash flow, sales, and dividends. RWL re-weights securities of the S&P 500 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies. Both provide a more consistent value exposure by severing the link between market capitalization and weighting.

