ETF An innovative way to hedge exposure to the Nasdaq-100
Hedged equity strategies seek to mitigate market risk while participating in gains by combining long equity positions with hedging instruments such as options.
Low excess return correlations can make single factor ETFs effective portfolio building blocks.
A range of multifactor ETF options cater to different investment risk tolerances and investment objectives.
Equity factor ETFs grew from $390 billion assets under management (AUM) in 2014 to $2.07 trillion in 2024.1
Single and multifactor ETFs can serve a variety of roles in a diversified portfolio ranging from short-term tactical adjustments to long-term strategic allocations. Here are some key things to know about them.
Because of their unique tilts and weighting methodologies, factor-based strategies can increase portfolio diversification with historically low excess return correlations. The low excess return correlations can make single factor ETFs effective portfolio building blocks and can be used in a variety of ways, including:
Some investors choose to invest in single factor strategies as part of their core equity allocation. They can choose to overweight offensive or pro-cyclical factors when they expect the equity market to perform well or defensive factors in periods of equity market weakness.
Investors with a limited tracking error budget may choose to invest a large percentage of their equity portfolio in low cost, broad market funds. They can use factor ETFs as satellite investments in hopes of improving risk-adjusted returns.
Single factor ETFs can also be used to adjust exposures at the total equity portfolio level. An investor may have identified a group of relatively high-risk active managers that they’d like to keep in their portfolio. If they want to reduce the expected risk of the total portfolio, they may consider an allocation to a defensive factor like low volatility or quality.
Although single factor ETFs have a place within many portfolios, they can be highly cyclical and experience significant tracking error to the broad market. Multifactor ETFs may offer a range of potential benefits, including increased diversification, lower historical drawdowns, and improved risk-adjusted returns. One useful framework for analyzing multifactor funds is through the lens of expected tracking error. Invesco offers a range of options to cater to different investor risk tolerances and objectives.
On the lower end of the expected tracking error spectrum are multifactor strategies that eliminate a small percentage of stocks exhibiting the lowest factor characteristics from a parent index. The remaining positions are weighted by market capitalization. Invesco developed a suite of low tracking error multifactor ETFs including the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multifactor ETF (QVML), Invesco S&P 400 Multifactor ETF (QVMM), and Invesco S&P 600 Multifactor ETF (QVMS). (See table below.)
On the higher end of the expected tracking error spectrum are multifactor strategies that dynamically rotate between factors. This approach may be appropriate for higher conviction investors willing to assume greater tracking error and potentially replace an active manager with a lower cost alternative. The Invesco Russell Dynamic multifactor suite of ETFs, including the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), are examples of factor rotation strategies. (See table below.)
|QVML
|OMFL
|
Factors
|
|
|Approach
|
|
|Historical tracking error
|1.6%
|7.5%
Source: Bloomberg L.P., 06/31/21-12/31/24. QVML inception date: 6/30/21. QVML annualized tracking error relative to S&P 500. OMFL annualized tracking error relative to Russell 1000. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Factor ETFs have experienced significant AUM (assets under management) growth over the past 10 years, ending in 2024. Analyzing AUM over time allows us to understand how client demand has evolved. Over a 10-year period, the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of the AUM in various factor ETF categories all experienced meaningful growth rates, with quality and momentum growing the fastest. (See table below.)
|CAGR%
|Category
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|2024 AUM (MM)
|Growth
|16%
|23%
|21%
|$642,604
|Value
|9%
|16%
|18%
|$482,121
|Dividend/Yield
|11%
|15%
|14%
|$414,798
|Size
|15%
|23%
|19%
|$149,839
|Quality
|37%
|33%
|36%
|$100,194
|Low Vol
|-8%
|-10%
|13%
|$50,788
|Momentum
|7%
|15%
|23%
|$27,454
|All Single Factor
|13%
|17%
|18%
|$1,867,798
|Multi Factor
|12%
|14%
|20%
|$206,847
Source: Bloomberg L.P., as of 12/31/2024.
In looking at the growth of AUM of five single factor categories, dividend yield is by far the largest category, reaching $415 billion at the end of 2024. (See chart below.) The other categories range from $27 billion to $150 billion. To compare their growth patterns, dividend yield is charted on the right Y-axis, and the other four factor categories on the left Y-axis. Quality has the highest growth rate among this group across all time periods.
Overall, our analysis finds that investors are driving significant demand for both single and multifactor ETFs within their portfolios.
For more implementation considerations, case studies, and market trends, please fill out the form below and we will send you the full paper, "The evolving use of equity factor ETFs."
Hedged equity strategies seek to mitigate market risk while participating in gains by combining long equity positions with hedging instruments such as options.
Investors seeking stock exposure and consistent income that can help offset market losses may want to consider option income ETFs.
In volatile markets, consider a hold-to-maturity bond strategy that locks in a known yield-to-maturity. Another option, global high yield corporate bonds.
Want to learn more? Submit a form to get in touch with one of our Institutional ETF specialists.
NA4320535
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
The S&P 500 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. publicly traded companies.
The Russell 1000 Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap stocks. The Russell 1000 Index is a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co. Russell® is a trademark of the Frank Russell Co.
Tracking error measures the divergence between price behavior of a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark.
A factor is an objective style determinate used within an index to achieve mutually exclusive security selection.
Factor-based strategies make use of rewarded risk factors in an attempt to outperform market-cap-weighted indexes, reduce portfolio risk, or both.
Factor investing is an investment strategy in which securities are chosen based on certain characteristics and attributes.
Factor-based strategies make use of rewarded risk factors in an attempt to outperform market-cap-weighted indexes, reduce portfolio risk, or both.
Beta is a measure of risk representing how a security is expected to respond to general market movements.
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the measure of an investment’s annual growth rate over time, with the effect of compounding taken into account.
The CAGR% chart depicts ETF categories determined by Bloomberg. Growth ETFs typically invest in stocks with higher growth characteristics as measured by sales growth, earnings change to price, and price momentum. Value ETFs typically invest in stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value based on measures such as price-to-earnings or sales. Dividend/Yield ETFs typically invest in stocks with higher dividend yields than their peers. Size ETFs typically invest in stocks with smaller market capitalizations. Quality ETFs typically invest in stocks with low leverage and high return on equity, cash flow, and profitability. Low volatility ETFs typically invest in stocks with lower-than-average volatility or beta. Momentum ETFs typically invest in stocks with strong recent performance.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.