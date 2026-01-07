Participant research

Winter 2026 DC Pulse Survey: Exploring participant views on AI and private markets

January 7, 2026
Greg Jenkins
Greg S. Jenkins
Managing Director, DC Solutions
DC Pulse Survey: Exploring participant views on AI and private markets

Key takeaways

Adoption with oversight

1

Participants generally welcome the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in retirement planning but maintain a strong desire for human intervention.

Interested and want to know more

2

Many believe that private markets can provide potential growth and diversification in their portfolios, while others are interested but want more information. 

Personalization is preferred

3

About half of participants sought personalized, managed portfolios as the means of integrating private investments over target date funds or direct fund selection.

Our latest Defined Contribution Participant Pulse Survey gathered insights from more than 500 large-plan participants, focusing on two emerging areas: interest in private market investments and perspectives on using artificial intelligence for investing and financial decision-making. We explored differences across key cohorts such as gender, generation, and investor type while also assessing terminology preferences.1

Findings show 36% want private markets included in their plan, and another 50% are interested but need more information on risks and fees. About half prefer personalized portfolios for integrating private investments. While participants see value in AI, concerns remain about privacy and overreliance on technology, and most believe AI should complement, not replace, human advisors.

Download research report

A combined 86% of participants said they were “definitely interested” or “maybe, depending on risks and fees” in having private market investments included in their DC plan. This level of interest is encouraging for plan sponsors who are considering adding private investments into their DC plan.

Some participants were familiar with private markets, yet we found education is still needed, 29% of participants said they are very familiar with private markets, and 43% said they are somewhat familiar.

In their own words, participants views on private markets:

"Something like art or wine"

Female Millennial

"Investments in companies or assets that are not traded on public stock exchanges "

Male GenX

About the survey

Invesco partnered with Ipsos to conduct an online survey of 512 DC plan participants across the US. Respondents worked for large organizations with 1,000+ employees, were actively contributing to a DC plan, and 26 to 65 years old.

  • 1

    Invesco partnered with Ipsos to conduct an online survey of 512 defined contribution plan participants (September 2025). Survey respondents had following characteristics: Age 26-65 years old; Personal income $30,000+; Employed full-time for an organization for 1+ years; Employer has 1,000+ employees; Actively contributing to a defined contribution plan. Generation Z, ages 13 to 28 (born to 1997 to 2012); Millennial, ages 29 to 44 (born 1981 to 1996); Generation X, ages 45 to 60 (born 1965 to 1980); and baby boomer, ages 61 to 79 (born 1946 to 1964).

Related insights

success failure

Download the full research report

Our latest defined contribution research surveyed 512 participants from large DC plans to understand how they view an evolving investment landscape. The study explored two key themes driving change: the growing role of private markets in retirement portfolios and the potential for artificial intelligence to support smarter investing and financial decision-making.

Download the full research report

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.