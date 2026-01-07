FOR DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PLAN SPONSOR USE

About Risk

Alternative strategies may include investments in private equity, private debt, private real estate and infrastructure, which may involve additional risks such as lack of liquidity and concentrated ownership. These types of investments may result in greater fluctuation in the value of a portfolio. Private Market investments are exposed to the risk that a counterpart is unable to deal with its obligations. Changes in interest rates, rental yields and general economic conditions may result in fluctuations in the value of any underlying strategies. These types of strategies may carry a significant risk of capital loss and other market risks.

A target date fund identifies a specific time at which investors are expected to begin making withdrawals, e.g., now, 2025, 2030. The principal value of the fund is not guaranteed at any time, including at the target date.

Important Information

