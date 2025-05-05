Title: Time for a hold-to-maturity strategy and some international exposure?

Description: In volatile markets, consider a hold-to-maturity bond strategy that locks in a known yield-to-maturity. Another option, global high yield corporate bonds.

Uncertainty is high across a wide swath of the economic landscape. And it’s been a running theme. So, my team’s job is to fashion pockets of visibility wherever possible within a fixed-income portfolio. We avoid fear-based thinking because historically it hasn’t generated efficient outcomes for investors. Just think about the recent ups and downs in Treasury yields.

One solution now, in our view, is a high quality, hold-to-maturity strategy that locks in a known yield-to-maturity over a specific period of time. Our BulletShares ETFs can be an intelligent, accessible solution for bond investors seeking to navigate uncertainty with precision and confidence. Their hold-to-maturity strategy can be a ballast during volatile markets. Consider BSJT for a high yield opportunity with a moderate duration. And at the long end of the investment grade corporate yield curve, BSCY’s yield could be considered attractive.

We’re also teasing out durable investment themes that may be building momentum under the chaotic surface. For most of 2025 we’ve seen strong performance in several foreign international markets compared to US stocks and high yield bonds. As central banks in foreign countries cut interest rates to support growth, and as the US dollar continues to fall in value relative to many other currencies, we see attractive yield opportunities in international corporate bonds. Consider PGHY, which has the potential to offer an attractive credit quality and yield combination in international corporate high yield, denominated in US dollars.

Learn more about these ETF investment ideas below this video.

