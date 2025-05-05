ETF

Tide has turned for US dollar

May 5, 2025
Kathy Kriskey
Product Strategist, Commodities and Alternatives ETFs

While the US dollar had an exceptional rally at the of end 2024, the tide has turned with the factors that had supported it now driving it lower. After hitting more than a two-year high in early January, the dollar is down, and we think it could go even lower because of three key factors:

1. Heightened macro uncertainty: Global tariff gyrations and mounting stagflation fears have upended market confidence in the US and we don’t see this ending in the near term.

2. Federal reserve rate cuts: The Fed still has 50 basis points of cuts penciled in for this year, and lower rates will likely reduce demand for the dollar. Plus, President Trump has been putting pressure on the Fed Chair to lower interest rates.

3.  Currency strength across the globe: Some analysts believe the era of US exceptionalism is ending as countries look to reduce their reliance on the US dollar. European currencies are being propped up by major defense and infrastructure spending plans, notably in Germany, the UK, and the European Union. The outlook also seems a lot less bleak for the Japanese yen, with the Bank of Japan in a rate hiking cycle as the rest of the world’s major economies cut rates. And finally, while China is deeply intertwined in the US’s tariff games, expectations for supportive stimulus can serve as a buffer.

For investors looking to play into the above-mentioned themes and gain foreign currency exposure, consider UDN, FXE, or FXY. 

UDN seeks to replicate the performance of shorting the US dollar against a basket of the six major world currencies, including the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. FXE and FXY seek to track the spot rate between the euro and Japanese yen, respectively, versus the US dollar, and hold physical currency deposits. They offer a more targeted currency exposure, compared to UDN. 

Learn more about these funds below this video.

Currency plays

For investors looking to play into the above-mentioned themes and gain foreign currency exposure, consider UDN, FXE, or FXY.  UDN seeks to replicate the performance of shorting the US dollar against a basket of the six major world currencies, including the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc. FXE and FXY seek to track the spot rate between the euro and Japanese yen, respectively, versus the US dollar, and hold physical currency deposits. They offer a more targeted currency exposure, compared to UDN. 

UDN
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Inception date : 02/20/2007

FXE
Invesco CurrencyShares® Euro Trust

Inception date : 12/09/2005

FXY
Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen Trust

Inception date : 02/12/2007

