Manage exposure to capital gains taxes

NA4298789

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Although it is not Invesco's intention, there is no guarantee the funds will not have a capital gains distribution.