Manage exposure to capital gains taxes

Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-effective and tax-efficient for maximizing your investments and building long-term wealth.
Capital gains distributions have been less frequent and smaller for US equity ETFs. In some instances, capital gains may be distributed, but they've been few and far between because of the ETF creation and redemption process.
|Fund
|Ticker
|Description
|Asset class
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
|RSP
|Equal weight exposure to the largest 500 companies in the US as defined by S&P.
|US Equity
|Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
|QQQM
|Exposure to the 100 largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq.
|US Equity
|Invesco S&P MidCap Quality
|XMHQ
|Exposure to mid-cap U.S. companies with strong quality characteristics, focusing on financial health and stability, which may offer potential for long-term growth and lower volatility.
|US Equity
|Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
|RWL
|Exposure to large-cap U.S. companies, weighted by revenue rather than market capitalization, aiming to capture the performance of firms with strong top-line growth and robust revenue generation.
|US Equity
|Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF
|SPHQ
|Exposure to large-cap U.S. companies with high-quality characteristics, emphasizing financial strength and stability, which may offer potential for consistent performance and reduced risk.
|US Equity
Help your clients keep more of what they earn by implementing these two tax strategies.
No matter what your clients are looking to achieve, our ETFs can help you build customized portfolios with precision and confidence.
Capital gains taxes can significantly erode your clients’ returns and limit their ability to build wealth. Compared with mutual funds, ETFs historically have made far fewer capital gains distributions, giving you potentially more control over your clients’ tax outcomes.
Our ETFs can be tax-efficient investments that provide access to index-based and actively managed strategies. Our tax-efficient ETF lineup includes:
NA4298789
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
Although it is not Invesco's intention, there is no guarantee the funds will not have a capital gains distribution.
