Manage exposure to capital gains taxes

Our tax-efficient ETFs can help your clients keep more of their investment earnings by mitigating certain capital gains distributions.

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

XMHQ

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

RWL

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

SPHQ

Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF

Reduce capital gains exposure

Capital gains distributions have been less frequent and smaller for US equity ETFs. In some instances, capital gains may be distributed, but they've been few and far between because of the ETF creation and redemption process.

  • Source: Morningstar and Bloomberg using annual capital gains from 2014 to 2024 and an average of the 2014 to 2024 returns of the Morningstar US Fund Large Value, US Fund Large Growth and US Fund Large Blend categories.

Explore our tax-efficient ETFs

Fund Ticker Description Asset class Learn more
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP Equal weight exposure to the largest 500 companies in the US as defined by S&P. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM Exposure to the 100 largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality XMHQ Exposure to mid-cap U.S. companies with strong quality characteristics, focusing on financial health and stability, which may offer potential for long-term growth and lower volatility. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF RWL Exposure to large-cap U.S. companies, weighted by revenue rather than market capitalization, aiming to capture the performance of firms with strong top-line growth and robust revenue generation. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF SPHQ Exposure to large-cap U.S. companies with high-quality characteristics, emphasizing financial strength and stability, which may offer potential for consistent performance and reduced risk. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco ETFs
Streamline tax season with Invesco ETFs

Help your clients keep more of what they earn by implementing these two tax strategies.

Learn more

Find the right ETFs for your clients' investing goals

No matter what your clients are looking to achieve, our ETFs can help you build customized portfolios with precision and confidence.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Although it is not Invesco's intention, there is no guarantee the funds will not have a capital gains distribution.