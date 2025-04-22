Invesco ETFs
Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-effective and tax-efficient for maximizing your investments and building long-term wealth.
Choosing an equal weight strategy, like Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), can provide access to S&P 500 companies in a cost-efficient and tax-efficient way. A $10,000 investment in RSP since it's inception would have provided attractive growth and has the potential to outperform the S&P 500 Index.
|Fund
|Ticker
|Description
|Asset class
|Learn more
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
|RSP
|Equal weight exposure to the largest 500 companies in the US as defined by S&P.
|US Equity
Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
|QQQM
|Exposure to the 100 largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq.
|US Equity
Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF
|SPHQ
|Access to stocks within the S&P 500 Index that demonstrate the greatest quality characteristics.
|US Equity
Fact sheet
No matter what your clients are looking to achieve, our ETFs can help you build customized portfolios with precision and confidence.
Our ETFs can be cost-effective tools for building equity portfolios that have the potential to generate wealth opportunities across market cycles. Whether you’re looking to invest your clients in the broad-based growth of the US economy, target the world’s most innovative companies, or incorporate factors, we make it easy for you to build your clients’ equity portfolios.
Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
Factor investing (as known as smart beta or active quant) is an investment strategy in which securities are chosen based on certain characteristics and attributes that may explain differences in returns. Factor investing represents an alternative and selection index based methodology that seeks to outperform a benchmark or reduce portfolio risk, both in active or passive vehicles. There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk will be reduced for strategies that seek to provide exposure to certain factors. Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in some market environments, perhaps for extended periods. Factor investing may underperform cap-weighted benchmarks and increase portfolio risk.
